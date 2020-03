Breakfast jump-starts your day and gives you the energy to face whatever challenges are thrown at you throughout the course of the day. @Shutterstock

A healthy start to the day is to fuel up with the right breakfast foods. Today, health tips from us will reveal a few options that you can consider for overall health and fitness. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You eat after a long night of fasting. That is why it is so important to plan it right. Taking the time out to prepare the right breakfast is important. It jump-starts your day and gives you the energy to face whatever challenges are thrown at you throughout the course of the day.

We understand that mornings are rushed and you may not always have the time to plan and sit down for this meal. But our health tips of the day will help you start your day on the right note. Follow our quick and flexible breakfast options today and see the difference it makes to your day. It will help you fuel up on vitamins and minerals, control your weight, manage your blood sugar levels and perform better throughout the day. It will also help you with your concentration and increase your productivity. Here are a few ideas to boost you up.

Whole grains

Start your day with whole grains. You can opt for a whole-grain breakfast roll or may be a bagel. There are many whole-grain cereals in the market that you can choose from. You can have this with either hot or c old milk. Whole-grain English muffins and waffles are also good options that you can try out.

Lean protein

This is important. It will keep you full and you will not overeat later on during the day. Have eggs. A chicken sandwich or beans on toast are also good and tasty options. Throw in a handful of nuts and you are set for the day.

Low-fat dairy

Dairy products are essential for any healthy breakfast options. Have a cup of skim milk or have a cheese sandwich. You can also have yogurt and add some berries in it for a health boost.

Fruits and vegetables

Veggies and fruits are nutritious and you can get your daily dose of vitamins and minerals just from them. Have a fruit smoothie or make yourself a vegetable juice. Or you can just slice a tomatoes and cucumber and have it with your toast. Bananas are also a good option. Try to go in for fresh fruits and veggies instead of the packaged variety which comes with added sugar and additives.