Proteins are a must when it comes to keeping your muscles strong and they become all more necessary as you age. This is because ageing depletes your muscle strength.

HOW MUCH PROTEIN DOES A 50 PLUS PERSON NEED?

According to nutritionists, for an adult (18 plus), the dietary protein recommendation is 0.8 grams per kg of the body weight every day. But some studies reveal that even higher levels of this nutrient may be needed for adults age 65-plus because our muscles lose their strength as we age. So, the functionality also takes a hit. The condition worsens if you suffer from a condition called sarcopenia which leads to muscle mass loss.

It has been found that the body of older adults respond very less to low doses amino acids present in protein. These acids ensure your muscle health. However, this challenge can be overcome by increasing the protein intake among the older generation, finds a research conducted at the University of Arkansas. According to the study, protein should be 30-35 per cent of their total calorie intake. Mayo Clinic, on the other hand, suggests that an adult with sarcopenia needs to have 1.2 to 1.5 kg of protein per day if his or her body weight is 81kg.

THE IDEAL TYPE OF PROTEIN

While the quantity of protein is crucial, it is equally important to choose the right version of this nutrient. Choose the ones with an amino acid named leucine. According to the finding of Mayo Clinic, the best sources for it beef, lamb, pork, poultry, fish, eggs, milk and dairy products. You can also get it from soybeans other beans, nuts and seeds. Here are a few high-protein foods you can try.

Legumes

These are a class of vegetables that include beans, peas and lentils. They are among the most versatile and nutritious foods available and are also a good source of protein. Especially, for vegetarians, legumes can be a healthy substitute for meat, which has more fat and cholesterol.

Wild salmon

Wild salmon has an impressive list of the health benefits, thanks to the high protein content it has. Wild salmon is also high in Omega-3 oils which lower your cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart diseases.

Eggs

An egg, on an average, contains about 6-7 grams of it. However, many people think that protein is only found in the egg whites. But egg yolks are where almost all the nutrients and fats are found.

Greek yogurt

Research suggests that people tend to eat lesser amount of food throughout the day after a rich-in-protein meal. Greek yogurt is very rich in proteins and it also helps you feel fuller for a long period of time. This helps you to consume fewer calories and therefore, lose weight.

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is low in fat and calories. Apart from being a great source of proteins, this type of cheese contains calcium, phosphorus, selenium, vitamin B12 and other essential nutrients. This makes it a must-have in your diet.