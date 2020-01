Studies have shown simple changes to our diet can increase our levels of protection against air pollution. © Shutterstock

It is not just the rent amount that rises every year, the pollution levels are also increasing rapidly in cities, especially in the national capital Delhi. If you are living in cities, you are at higher risk of exposure to harmful effects of air pollution. Asthma, bronchial diseases, skin problems, mental health issues, cancer and heart disease are some of the health issues related to air pollution. Fleeing to the countryside may not be the best option for many. There is a better way – eating the right foods to protect yourself from the effects of poorer air quality. Studies have shown simple changes to our diet can increase our levels of protection against air pollution. In our today health tips series, we bring to you some foods you can eat to safeguard against air pollution.

Foods that can reduce harmful effects of air pollution

Foods rich in vitamin C and E have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help clean your system, particularly your airways – according to researchers. Toxic air particles entering our bodies can lead to the production of free radicals, which can cause inflammation and increase risk of developing diseases and premature ageing. Antioxidants help protect against the free radicals.

Olive oil

Adding olive oil to your diet can help improve lung function and reduce inflammation. The credit for these health benefits goes to vitamin E and fatty acids contained in olive oil. Add a few drops of olive oil in your salads to get the maximum benefits. Cooking can take away some of its health properties.

Flaxseed

Flaxseed contains high levels of phytoestrogens which are known for their anti-oxidant properties. Phytoestrogeair pollutionns can help reduce the symptoms of asthma and other allergic reactions. Flaxseeds are also rich in omega 3 fatty acids, which are linked to the reduction of inflammation and oxidative stress caused by air pollution. You can add flaxseed in smoothies and salads.

Avocado

Foods such as avocado and spinach are high in vitamin E, which can help counter the effects of air pollution. Vitamin A has anti-inflammatory (and anti-ageing) properties. Red and orange fruits and leafy greens contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin A in the body.

Tomatoes

Fresh tomatoes contain lycopene, an antioxidant that protects against respiratory illnesses.

Grape wine

Treat yourself with a glass of white wine to safeguard against air pollution. Grapes have high levels of antioxidants, which can help to prevent the harmful effects of free radicals.