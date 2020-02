This series of our today health tips will give you multiple reasons for you to avoid tea on an empty stomach.

If you’re amongst those many people who start their day with a cup of tea, you need reconsider your habit. Drinking a caffeinated beverage such as coffee or tea on an empty stomach may cause acidity and lead to digestion problems. Your bed tea can lead to washing out of bacteria from your mouth to your gut. In the gut, it can interfere with good bacteria, and disrupt your metabolism, and may cause an upset stomach.

Downsides Of Drinking Tea On An Empty Stomach

It can disturb your acid and alkaline balance and interfere with the regular metabolic activity

Theophylline, a chemical in tea, can have a dehydrating effect on stool, and cause constipation.

Tea is diuretic in nature meaning it removes water from your body. Our body is already dehydrated after hours of sleep and intake of tea can further worsen the condition.

Morning tea can also inhibit absorption of other nutrients.

Tea contains traces of nicotine, which can make you addicted to the beverage.

When you drink tea first in the morning, the bacteria in your mouth will breakdown the sugar. This will increase acid levels in the mouth and cause erosion of the enamel in your teeth. Excessive bacteria build up may even cause gingivitis, inflammation of the gums.

Milk tea is particularly bad in the morning. High lactose content in the milk may affect your gut and lead to gas and constipation.

When is the good time to drink tea?

Nutritionists recommend beginning your day with plain water but have it 15 to 20 minutes after waking up. After drinking water, have a fruit and then after the next 15 to 20 minutes, you may have tea or coffee.

Consuming tea after meals and snacks may help in digestion and improve your metabolism.

Tea has many health benefits. Tea, especially green tea, is a rich source of flavonoids that can lessen oxidative stress, relieve inflammation, and provide other health benefits. Several studies have linked drinking tea to lower risk for heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.