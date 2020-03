You can boost your immunity by making healthy lifestyle choices. One way to do this is by ensuring that you get the right nutrients. @Shutterstock

We are in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost all of us are now either working for home or confined to our houses. This is the time to boost health and stay safe. Today, health tips from us will tell you how to do that with the limited resources that are available to us because of lockdown and restrictions. You need to boost your immune system. This is very important. Your immune system is a complex collection of cells, processes and chemicals that help your body fight against pathogens, including viruses, toxins and bacteria. You can boost your immunity by making healthy lifestyle choices. One way to do this is by ensuring that you get the right nutrients. There are a few vitamins, minerals and herbs that can improve immune response and protect you from against llnesses.

Follow our health tips of the day but also know that boosting your immunity will reduce your risk of getting sick. It does not act as a cure. You still need to practice the safety measures like social distancing and washing of hands.

Vitamin D

This is a fat soluble nutrient. It is absolutely necessary for a strong immune system. Any deficiency in vitamin D will reduce your capability of pathogens. If you do not get enough of this vitamin, your white blood cells are not able to protect your body from invaders. It can also increase your risk of upper respiratory tract infections. You can get this vitamin from egg yolk, fortified cereals and cheese.

Zinc

This nutrient is a must for immune cell development and communication. It also plays an important role in inflammatory response. Any deficiency can result in an increased risk of diseases like pneumonia. Meat, dairy, eggs, whole grains and nuts and seeds are good sources of this nutrient.

Vitamin C

This boosts the immune cells and enhances their ability to protect your body against infection. This is a potent antioxidant, which protects your body from oxidative stress. It can reduce the duration and severity of upper respiratory tract infections. So include a lot of citrus fruits, limes and lemons in your diet.