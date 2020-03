Swine flu is transmitted through airborne droplets from an infected person’s sneeze or cough

While the coronavirus outbreak has yet not subsided, another health scare hits India. It is now the swine flu that is creating fear among people in India. The death toll due to the infection has reached nine in Uttar Pradesh, six of which are from Meerut alone.

As many as 17 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawans were tested positive for swine flu in the district in the past 48 hours. With this, the total number of swine flu cases in the district has gone up to 71.

In the wake of the rising number of swine flu cases, people have been asked to wash hands frequently, and wear a mask while taking care of the patients.

Swine flu is transmitted through airborne droplets from an infected person’s sneeze or cough, or from germs from hand and germ-laden surfaces.

Diet tips to avoid swine flu

Building a strong immunity can help you fight the infection. Following are some foods you should eat and avoid to reduce the risk of getting Swine flu.

Foods to eat

Foods rich in vitamin D: Researchers suggest adding adequate amounts of vitamin D-rich foods in your diet to reduce the risk of swine flu. A good dose of sunlight may give you enough vitamin D, which helps in suppressing the inflammatory response to the H1N1 virus. For vegetarians, mushrooms are rich sources of vitamin D. non-vegetarian source include salmon, sardines and egg yolk.

Immunity boosting foods: Eating foods rich in vitamins A, B and C may help boost your immune system. Also include foods rich in zinc and selenium in your diet. Brown rice, sunflower seeds, meat and crustaceans are also good for your immune system. Foods rich in antioxidants like garlic and ginger can help flush out toxins from the body.

Probiotics: To prevent swine flu, your diet should also include probiotics like milk and yogurt. Probiotics help build good bacteria in the gut and improve digestion. They also improve your immunity by creating an acidic environment, which prevents the growth of harmful bacteria in the stomach.

Foods to avoid

Swine flu is not a food-borne illness. However, you should eat healthy and thoroughly cooked food so that what you eat do not affect your immunity.

Avoiding foods from outside or street foods.

Avoid sugary foods and drinks as too much sugar can cause diarrhoea.

Do not consume canned foods or processed foods in any form while you are suffering from the flu.

With inputs from IANS