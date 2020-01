Even if you do feel like giving in to your cravings, you can do so if you reach for the right foods. Do avoid stocking up on unhealthy food. @Shutterstock

Stress eating is also called emotions eating. Today, health tips from us will show you how to avoid stress eating. You often make unhealthy food choices when you are emotionally disturbed. You get sudden cravings, or you eat just to divert your mind. More often than not, you end up choosing fatty and sugary foods. Sometimes, you may also eat without being aware of what you are doing or whether you are hungry or not. This can be disastrous for your weight loss because you also tend to overeat in such a situation. This is precisely the reason why our health tips of the day concentrate on helping you solve this problem.

Keep a food journal

The best way to fight this problem is by keeping a food journal. Just write down everything you eat in a day. It must have all details like what and when you eat, why you eat, whether you are hungry or not and your mood when you eat. Soon, you may be able to recognize the triggers behind your stress eating. This will help you deal with this condition.

Build a support group

Surround yourself with friends and family who know about this condition. Stress eating is common if you are alone. But if you have a good support group, it will be easier for you to avoid this kind of eating.

Keep yourself occupied

Get a life, go out shopping, watch a movie, visit your gym. There are many activities that can prevent you from stress eating. Sometimes, people also give in to temptation when they are bored. So just start doing something whenever you feel like reaching for a snack.

Keep healthy foods at home

Even if you do feel like giving in to your cravings, you can do so if you reach for the right foods. Do avoid stocking up on unhealthy food. This way, you bring down your risk of weight gain considerably. It will also keep you healthy and fit.

Seek professional help

Sometimes, it may not be possible to fight stress eating on your own. If you are facing this problem, seek out professional advice. This will help you cope.