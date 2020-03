If you have made it through the fun part of engagement, there is a good chance that you are feeling a whirlwind of emotions before your wedding. One of the several reasons you might be feeling a little nervous and excited about is looking your best on your D-day. But sometimes the stress about what to wear, which makeup artist will you hire, etc. takes a toll on your health. Therefore, it is very important to keep your eating habits in order. We have enlisted a few breakfast food ideas for soon-to-be-brides which will work as a stress buster while adding that much-desired glow to your skin.

Go green

It is no news that a diet of green veggies is the go-to mantra when you’re looking for a healthy and glowing skin. Adding raw vegetables like cucumber, carrots, etc to your breakfast bowl will work wonders for your skin. However, if you’re not a big fan of eating them raw, you can also grind them to make a glass of juice.

Opt for fruits

Replacing the regular parathas or bread with fruits in your breakfast can give your skin that extra glow. Fruits not only help when you eat them but can also make for very good natural face masks as well. Yes, you can mash them and apply on your face. A papaya face mask can help in making your skin radiant.

Include nuts

Nuts contain nutrients like Vitamin E, Vitamin A, magnesium, zinc and are known as healthy fats. Therefore, ensure that you have nuts in your breakfast diet. Make a mix of all nuts– almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistas—and have a handful of the mixture for breakfast. You can also top up your oatmeal with these nuts.

Have whole grain breakfast cereals

Whole grain breakfast cereals are rich in fibre and can fill your stomach earlier which saves you from over-eating. Apart from fibre. They are fortified with nutrients like zinc and iron which are great for skin.

Have eggs every day

Make eggs a regular part of your breakfast. Eggs being an excellent source of protein, nourishes your hair, skin and nails.