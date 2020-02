The fat in olive oil may help increase your lifespan and prevent aging-related diseases

If you’re already on a Mediterranean diet, olive oil is probably in your list of healthy foods. The good news is that consumtion of this oil may help you live longer. This series of our today health tips will talk about the many benefits of this heart-healthy diet.

Researchers have found that olive oil in Mediterranean diet may hold the key to improving lifespan and mitigating aging-related diseases.

Early studies suggested red wine as a major contributor to the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet. Resveratrol in red wine activates a certain pathway in cells known to increase lifespan and prevent aging-related diseases. However, a new study suggests that it is the fat in olive oil, another component of the Mediterranean diet, that is actually activating this pathway.

However, the researchers say, merely consuming olive oil is not enough to elicit all of the health benefits. The effects of consuming olive oil will be most pronounced when coupled with fasting, limiting caloric intake and exercising, they said. Their finding is published in the journal Molecular Cell.

Reduces frailty in old age

Another study, published in the journal ‘Gut’, showed that following a Mediterranean diet boosts the types of gut bacteria linked to ‘healthy’ ageing, while reducing those associated with harmful inflammation in older people.

The study found that following a Mediterranean diet for a year could help keep the mind sharp and reduce frailty in old age.

Benefits of Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet is a heart-healthy diet that emphasizes eating foods like fish, fruits, vegetables, beans, high-fibre breads and whole grains, and olive oil. A recent study has suggested that all those who are 65 and above should opt for a Mediterranean diet as it reduces mortality risk by 25%. Some other benefits of this include:

Omega-3 fatty acids, one of the key components of Mediterranean diet, can improve your heart health.

For those who are suffering form erectile dysfunction, Mediterranean diet can be an effective natural remedy.

Mediterranean diet also plays a vital role in keeping your brain active, healthy and young. It may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Antioxidants present in Mediterranean diet are great for your vision and improve your eye health.

Studies have shown that Mediterranean diet significantly reduces the risk of colorectal or colon cancer.

Reduces inflammation and improves your kidney function

With inputs from IANS