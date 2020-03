As soon as most people wake up in the morning, they reach for a cup of masala chai or coffee. The main reason behind this habit could be to have an energy boost in the morning or just to relax by drinking something hot. But is it really healthy? Well, if you are looking forward to staying fit then one of the first things to do is to avoid sugar in your drink and opt for a smarter beverage. Today, health tips from us will reveal the best teas for breakfast. We are enlisting some special types of energy-boosting teas in amazing flavours, which will help you start your day in a healthy way.

Green tea

Green tea’s antioxidants reduce the chance of cancer in the breasts, lungs, stomach and pancreas. It also helps in burning fat and boosting metabolism, which makes it a must-have morning drink.

Black tea

Studies have shown that black tea can protect your lungs from damage caused by cigarette smoking. It even reduces the risk of stroke. Also, black tea works wonders for those who are looking for a high caffeine beverage like coffee, which gives an instant energy boost in the morning.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea is a flavorful drink with disease-fighting antioxidants. It helps fight inflammation and stimulates the immune system, but it’s most well known for being an effective remedy for nausea and morning sickness.

Matcha Green tea

Matcha is a green tea powder containing caffeine just like your regular coffee but with more health benefits. It gives you the biggest boost of energy and its effect lasts longer than coffee. So, if you work out in the mornings, one cup of matcha can help with muscle recovery.

Yerba Mate tea

Yerba mate is not technically a tea. However, it is brewed similarly, therefore it can be called a tea. Made from the dried leaves of the Argentinian yerba mate tree, this drink contains up to 85 mg of caffeine per cup, which is even more than matcha. So, for all those who are still not satisfied with the matcha punch can opt for this one. Yerba Mate tea is rich in antioxidants.