There are many reasons why many couples put on weight after marriage. This happens not just in India. Even international scientific studies say so. A 2015 research which surveyed 10,226 respondents in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, and the United Kingdom found that married couples on average eat better than singles, but that they also weigh significantly more and do less sport. The couples in the study were found to have a higher body mass index than singles — whether men or women. Another study by the University of Bath’ School of Management in the UK found that ‘being married makes men gain weight, and the early days of fatherhood add to the problem.’ If you have recently got married or are planning to get married, you must make sure you follow these tips by dietician Nishi Grover to prevent weight gain. After all, weight gain can lead to a number of life threatening diseases like Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Scheduling your day: Maintaining your daily quota of cardio (even if it’s just 20 minutes) will go a long way. Don’t feel guilty for going out on a run. Fitness will not just make your healthy, it will also boost your confidence, self esteem and your sex life.

Plan activities together: If you’re not keen on continuing gwith your workout routine, find activities that you can do together. Discuss with your partner what you like doing. If he likes rock climbing and you like salsa – make a compromise. Set out days for both activities. This way you will also strengthen your bond with each other.

Lead by example: If your partner isn’t too keen about getting off from the couch, lead by example. Once he sees how active and fit you are, I can guarantee he’ll be following. Results are the best motivation.

Portion control: In all probability, your husband will eat more than you do. But just because he eats moe doesn’t mean you have to too. Exercise portion control and eat a healthy and balanced diet.

Restrict TV time: Couples spend a lot of time watching TV. This is generally considered a ‘together’ time. But there are other ways you can bond with each other. Ditch the TV remote and go for some fun activities tother ;ike going to an art gallery, taking classes together or even shopping.