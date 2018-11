Diwali is celebrated with excitement and enthusiasm. Food is an integral part of Diwali. Many of us, end up going overboard which can ruin your health. You may also pile up few kilos as your diet regime can go for a toss. But, if you watch what you eat during Diwali, then you will be able to stay fit and fine. So, read on to know more about what you should eat and delete.

You should use less oil: If you are planning to throw a party and invite guests then don’t miss these vital instructions. You must make sure that you serve them food which is cooked in minimal oil. It can be good for your heart as fried food consumption can increase cholesterol, acidity and so on.

You should drink a lot of water: Hydration is key to your well-being. Load yourself up with water as staying hydrated can make you feel full and you will not go overboard. Also, eat fibrous foods which will help you to manage your weight.

You should be aware of the ingredients you pick: If you are planning to make any Diwali food items then opt for ingredients low in fat and sugar. Once you are in the supermarket, you should make sure that you pick right and healthy ingredients.

You should opt for a smaller plate while eating: You must make sure that you eat less and go for a small plate. If you have those sugar laden sweets and snacks in your plate already then you should avoid second helping.

You must make sure that you eat less and go for a small plate. If you have those sugar laden sweets and snacks in your plate already then you should avoid second helping. You should add fruits and nuts to your Diwali food items: Are you preparing sweets or any special dishes for Diwali, then you should try and include fruits, nuts like almonds, walnuts and so on, in them. They can be healthy alternatives and can help you to stay in top shape.