Three Leafy Green Veggies That Can Help Reverse Ageing

Ayurveda and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda said one must include leafy greens like arugula, spinach, and Swiss chard in their diet to reverse the process of ageing. But, do not consume them raw or in juice form.

While ageing is a natural process, there are many things that can quicken it, such as poor lifestyle choices like not eating healthy food and not taking care of the skin, among other things. As such, it becomes important to reverse ageing. People in their 50s and 60s, too, are looking to increase their longevity by reversing the process of ageing. It is best to do it naturally, as opposed to relying on medications and treatments that offer false promises.

"[They can] delay or slow down the ageing process of the cell and the organs," said the expert, adding that eating just one serving of dark leafy greens daily has been shown to help slow down "age-related cognitive decline". According to her, these leaves are rich sources of carotenoids and antioxidants.

How should you eat them?

"Do not eat them raw," warned Dr Jangda. Do not make a green juice or smoothie out of them either. The best way to consume them would be to "blanch them in hot water to reduce oxalates, which is found in spinach, and then cook again in the form of soup or a curry".

"Remember to cook leafy greens twice," she added, explaining that since plants do not like to be eaten, they release gases inside your system.

