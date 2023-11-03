This Protein-Rich Chaat Will Satiate Your Taste Buds And Keep You Feeling Full

This food item is rich in protein, with almost 30g vegan protein and under 450 calories.

When hunger pangs hit, one tends to reach for the unhealthiest food options, because it gratifies their taste buds and makes them feel happy. But, in the long run, it is not a good idea, since any kind of junk food, though extremely tasty, can negatively impact your health. As such, it is advisable to reach out for healthier alternatives when you feel like snacking, especially something that is rich in proteins and essential minerals. Such snacks can not only make your taste buds happy, but they also end up making you feel full for longer.

One such food item was shared in the form of a humble chaat by nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary. She hailed her recipe as the "healthiest and tastiest" chaat. On Instagram, the expert pointed out that she would not trade this for any other regular chaat, and that she can eat it for lunch almost every day. So, what does the dish look like and what makes it healthy?

It is basically a big bowl of bhel.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi Chowdhary (@rashichowdhary)

Ingredients

250 g sprouted moong (a rich source of protein)

3 tbsp peanuts

1/2 cup grated carrots

1 medium tomato

1/2 medium onion

2 tbsp sev

Coriander seasoning

Some date chutney and green chutney

Clean crackers, if you like

"High in protein with almost 30g vegan protein, lower carbs than a regular bhel and under 450 calories. It is actually a perfect meal," said the expert, adding that you can have it for breakfast, lunch or even dinner.

Health benefits of moong

It is said to be rich in nutrients and many antioxidants, providing numerous health benefits. It can even protect against heat stroke, promote weight loss, and help with digestion. It can lower 'bad' LDL cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Would you like to try this?

You may like to read