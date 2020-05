Summers are the best when it comes to satiating your sweet tooth with yummy treats. But since your physical activity has reduced due to the lockdown, it gets very important to keep a check on what you eat. the phrase “once on the lips, forever on the hips. You may have heard the phrase “a moment on the lips, a lifetime on the hips.” This is not just a saying, scientists have proven that even short periods of bingeing on unhealthy food can leave the body more prone to gain weight for years to come. Also Read - Nutrient dense chia seeds can boost memory, strengthen bones and help in weight loss too

But would what if we say that that a chilled, colourful and creamy bowl of pudding garnished with your favourite fruits can help you lose weight? No, we aren’t kidding. All you got to do is opt for pineapple, mango and chia seeds pudding. Puddings are all about sugar, milk, cream, fats and carbs, and are undoubtedly the most comfortable desserts for all. But, if you are planning to shed some kilos and can’t give up on desserts, we have got you covered up. Try a healthier alternative to the regular chia seeds pudding by adding summer fruits like pineapple and mango to it. Also Read - Are daytime snacks your weakness? Munch on these 5 protein-rich nuts and seeds

How can this pudding help in losing weight?

This is a guilt-free pudding which you can easily binge on because it contains chia seeds. They are known to be packed with essential nutrients like iron, calcium, manganese, zinc, folate, etc. These seeds are also great sources of fibre, which helps in suppressing your appetite and ward off untimely hunger pangs. According to experts, small quantity intake of chia seeds in your daily diet may help boost metabolism, facilitating weight loss. Pineapple, on the other hand, contains an enzyme called bromelain, which is said to help in metabolizing protein. This may eventually lead to burning excess belly fat. Pineapple is also rich in vitamin C and fibre, which makes you feel full. Meanwhile, mango is one of the most amazing super fruits of summer and it is full of dietary fibre that may help you stay full for a longer time. Mangoes are also rich in antioxidants that promote good gut health and improve digestion. Also Read - Here is how chia seeds help you reach your weight loss goal

How to prepare the pudding?

Here’s the recipe of the summer special pineapple-mango-chia pudding which you can try at home during the lockdown.

Method: