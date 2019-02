According to the findings of a latest study, eating few peanuts after completing oral immunotherapy (OIT) or sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) for peanut allergy may help provide continued protection against accidental exposures to the allergen. A study presented at the annual American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) conference in San Francisco revealed this vital piece of information. Here, we also brief you about few more reasons to opt for peanuts.

Peanuts (Mungfali), are abundant in biotin, niacin, folate, manganese, vitamin e, thiamin, phosphorus, and magnesium. They can help you lower your bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. Moreover, peanuts also carry mono-unsaturated fatty acids especially oleic acid which can help prevent coronary diseases. Since they are abundant in vitamins, minerals, nutrients and anti-oxidants, they can help you stay energized. According to a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, they are also a good source of Co-enzyme Q10 and contains all the 20 amino acids with the highest amount of arginine. These bioactive compounds are being recognized for having disease preventive properties and may promote longevity. Not only this, the anti-oxidant, resveratrol which is present in peanuts can help prevent heart strokes by increasing the production of nitric oxide.

They can help you manage your blood pressure

“The manganese content in peanuts can help in calcium absorption, fats and carbohydrates metabolism and also regulate sugar levels in your blood,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India.

They can help you enhance your bone mineral density

“Peanuts are loaded with iron and calcium, which are the most important factors in transporting oxygen to the blood and promoting healthy and strong bones,” Highlights Ghag.

They can reduce the damage owing to free radicals

Peanuts are jam-packed with antioxidants in high concentrations. These anti-oxidants become more active when you happen to boil peanuts. Also, there is a 2-fold increase in Biochanin-A and a 4-fold increase in genistein content of it. Furthermore, they can help lower the damage done by free radicals produced in your body. So, remember to eat them in controlled quantity.

The takeaway message: If you are buying those unsalted nuts, then you shouldn’t worry about how they may affect your blood pressure. But, in case you have bought salted peanuts which are loaded with sodium can easily put you over the recommended intake. Having too much sodium can increase your blood pressure, and put you at the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.