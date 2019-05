You love your salamis, cookies, French fries, those fluorescent orange crunchy snacks, juices and hot dogs. Who doesn’t? But these ultra-processed foods come with a lot of health hazards. Now, a new study says that they can make you fat as well. Published in the journal Cell Metabolism, the survey finds that study participants who indulged in this food group ended up having 508 calories more each day. They also gained around 1 k (0.9 kg). However, the control group, who were on minimally processed foods, not the ultra-processed ones, shed 1 kg. This was a small month-long study involving 20 volunteers. For the first two weeks, one group of participants was asked to be on ultra-processed foods while the other group was on minimally processed foods. This was switched after at the end of the second week. There was no restriction on portions in case of both the groups and their diet consisted of almost the same quantity of calories, sugars, fibre, fat, and carbohydrates.

HIGHLY PROCESSED FOODS VS. MODERATELY PROCESSED FOODS

Any food whose natural state has been altered through freezing, drying, canning, baking, roasting or pasteurisation is processed. Even a fruit or vegetable which is precut is processed. While a little bit of processing is inevitable and not that bad, ultra-processed foods are the real bad boys. They are robbed off their inherent nutrients and loaded with sugar, salt and unhealthy fats. Unfortunately, these are the stars of the food shelves of your supermarket. Make wise food choices by avoiding these foods: White flour, chips, salad dressing, flavoured yogurt, sausage, salami, bacon, frozen foods and veggies.

HEALTH IMPACTS

Highly processed foods not only contribute to weight gain, they have been associated with an increased risk of cancer and early death as well, suggests a growing body of research. Ultra- processed foods can also make you vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory bowel disease, autoimmune disease, colorectal cancer, anxiety, depression etc.

Obesity

Highly processed foods are rich in sugar and therefore, high in calories. So, it is only natural that you will pile a couple of unwanted kilos if you indulge in them. Moreover, it has been scientifically proven that sugar-laden beverages are high in rapidly-digested carbohydrate. When you consume carbohydrate in liquid form instead of the solid version, it is not satiating. So, you may end up having a lot of it. These are negative calories that lead to weight gain.

Food solution: If you want to avoid-highly processed foods with high sugar content, read the labels carefully. You may not always find the word ‘sugar’ in the ingredients list. Look for terms like glucose, corn syrup, fructose, sucrose, maltose, honey, molasses, or nectar. Wheat and barley are some grains high in maltose. Sweet potatoes are also loaded with maltose. Avoid them. Also, stay away from foods high in sucrose and high fructose corn syrup: Raw sugar, brown sugar, fruit juice, concentrates. cookies, sodas, candies, canned fruits, etc.

Cardiovascular diseases

High sugar level in highly processed foods is the culprit behind this as well. Our body uses sugar (a form of carbohydrate) for energy. But if you consume carbohydrates in excess, the sugar will be stored as fat in the body that can potentially lead to several metabolic problems including increase in blood glucose levels, insulin resistance, etc. Highly processed foods can also increase the levels of ​triglycerides (a type of fat that is harmful for heart) in your blood. All these factors combine together to increase you risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Food solution: Use honey in moderation in your foods instead of artificial sweeteners. Maple syrup and coconut sugar, and real fruit jam are also good options.

Inflammatory bowel disease

In highly processed foods like salad dressing, sauces, flavoured yogurt, peanut butter, ice cream etc., a type of chemical additive called emulsifiers are used. These additives increase their shelf life and maintain texture. Emulsifiers used in these processed foods are similar to those found in your household soaps or detergents. They allow water and oil to stay mixed to hold the foods substances together. While performing this function, emulsifiers can potentially change your gut environment and affect the bacteria that act as the mucus protective layer separating microbes from the intestinal wall. This can trigger a health condition like inflammatory bowel disease that affects your gut, disturbs your digestive process and bowel movement and leads to severe abdominal pain and blood in the stool. Food solution: Instead of using dressing, you can opt for alternatives like avacado or guacamole in your salads. Putting chopped boiled eggs in the salads could also be a good option as they will add flavour. Pick up natural yoghurt, not the flavoured ones.

Autoimmune diseases

When your body’s defence system goes haywire and starts affecting its own healthy cells, you are attacked by autoimmune diseases like lupus, multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease etc. A significant portion of your immune functions are carried on inside the gut, which is protected by a special layer of cells called epithelial cells. These cells provide your protection to your digestive tract against harmful bacteria and antigens as well as toxins. Indulging in highly processed foods containing addictives can be responsible for damaging epithelial cells and therefore, weaken your immune cells present in the gut. When this happens, harmful antigens sneak into your body and lead to autoimmune diseases.

Food solution: Stay away from foods with added colours, high fructose corn syrup, yeast extract, etc. Read the food labels carefully.

Colorectal cancer

According to a study published in the journal Nutrition and Cancer, consumption of highly processed foods is associated with development of colorectal cancer. Additives used in these processed foods including processed meat are carcinogenic. Also, high-temperature methods used to cook meats generate compounds that may contribute to risk of developing colorectal cancer. In fact, WHO has classified processed meats as a Group 1 carcinogen.

Food solution: Ditch your favourite salamis and sausages. Also, slow-cook your meat at home in low temperature. It will taste much better.

Anxiety and depression

Chemical additives present in ultra-processed foods can affect your body’s ability to maintain healthy levels of serotonin, a neurotransmitter. This can cause anxiety. Additionally, the added sugar present in these foods can lead to hyperactivity and stress as well, thanks to the sugar rush. Moreover, if you fill yourself up with unhealthy foods, you will miss out on the healthy nutrients, minerals and vitamins that are needed to boost your emotional health. All these can lead to depression as well.

Food solution: Eggs, nuts and pineapples are foods that can rev up your serotonin levels. Choose foods that are rich in complex carbohydrates. They will also boost this neurotransmitter.