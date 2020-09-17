How To Use Chia Seeds For Weight Loss

Studies have shown that chia seeds consumption reduces visceral adipose tissues, also known as belly fat. @Shutterstock

When prepared properly, chia seeds can boost your digestive health, improve metabolism, and promote weight loss.

Eat less and be more active - this is the mantra to maintain a healthy weight and avoid many diseases. If you're overweight and trying to lose weight, it is crucial to keep a check on what you eat. Including certain foods to your diet can promote weight loss. Chia seeds are considered one of the best foods for people who are on a weight loss journey. Read on how these tiny seeds help in shedding those extra kilos as well as how you can include it to your diet.

Chia seeds are tiny black seeds of Salvia hispanica, a flowering plant native to central and southern Mexico. Despite their tiny size, chia seeds are loaded with essential nutrients, like antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, dietary fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. When prepared properly, they can boost your digestive health and improve metabolism, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight. Folklore has it that these tiny seeds were used as an energy booster in ancient times and was quite popular among warriors, who ate them as fuel before going into a battle.

Research has also shown that chia seeds can promote heart health, help treat diabetes, prevent premature aging, has the ability to cervical and breast cancers, and strengthen bones. In this article, we will explain about how chia seeds help in weight loss and the right way to include this superfood into your diet.

How chia seeds aid weight loss

Chia seeds are an excellent source of plant-based protein, which is vital for building muscle, balancing blood sugar, and burning fat. Protein helps you feel fuller longer and reduce appetite, which in turn reduces your calorie intake.

Eating two tablespoons of chia seeds can provide you almost 10 grams of fiber and that's around 40 percent of the recommended daily intake. High-fiber foods take longer to digest, making you feel full longer. A 2015 study suggested that eating 30 grams of fiber daily may help lose as much weight as following a complicated weight loss diet.

Fiber can regulate bowel movements and also eliminate the toxins built up in your intestines. Studies have shown that chia seeds consumption reduces visceral adipose tissues, also known as belly fat.

If you're gonna add chia seeds to your diet, do it right

Stop sprinkling dry chia seeds onto your meals here and there if you want to unlock the real power of this amazing little seed. Here's the right way to use chia seeds for weight loss.

Soak Your Chia Seeds Overnight

As with all seeds, chia seeds also contain digestive inhibitors that protect them on the ground while waiting for the perfect conditions to germinate. The full nutritional power of the seeds can be released when these digestive inhibitors are removed and that happens only when the seeds germinate. So, it is important to germinate chia seeds before you eat them.

You can germinate the seeds by soaking in liquid (water or plant-based milk), ideally overnight but even 20 minutes may do the trick. There is no harm in eating chia seeds without soaking/sprouting but you won't get the full-blown benefits mentioned above. Plus, when you eat them dry, they can absorb water from your body and cause dehydration.

Add to a smoothie or make chia seed pudding

Put 2 tablespoons of chia seeds in a smoothie cup and in it add water or plant-based milk (aim for 1 part chia seeds and 8 parts liquid). Stir the mixture so that they combined properly, and soak it overnight. In the morning add your greens and fruit to the same cup, add more liquid and blend them together to make a healthy smoothie. Chia seed pudding can be your 'go-to' recipe. You can even prepare enough for 3 days at a time and leave in the fridge.