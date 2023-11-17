This Is The 'Immunity Chai' Tahira Kashyap Drinks Every Morning For Her Health

In the video, the filmmaker was seen concocting a special tea in the morning, the first drink of the day. It was accompanied by some dry fruits.

Since the pandemic, healthy eating and immunity boosting have become pressing topics, with people prioritising them. Many are regularly on the lookout for healthy dietary options and recipes that can give their overall health a big boost. This may include a healthy meal, a kadha, something with which to end their day on a healthy note, a good lifestyle habit, etc. Celebrities often share tips on what they do to stay healthy, including their meals, some yoga asanas and exercises they swear by, etc.

Recently, writer and director Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her morning routine, and it looked super healthy. Kashyap, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, posted a small video in which she showed her followers how she begins her day.

In the video titled, 'Ready for the day to begin', the filmmaker was seen concocting a special tea in the morning, the first drink of the day. It was accompanied by some dry fruits, which she said she soaks overnight and consumes in the morning. It included black raisins, walnuts, prunes and almonds. "I call this my immunity chai! Gets me through the day. Try the recipe and tell me how you feel. No filters, just me and my sleepy-eyed morning rituals," the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

For the brew, Kashyap took some lemongrass from her garden. Next, she boiled some water and added haldi (turmeric) to it, followed by some chopped ginger, lemongrass, a lemon squeezed, and a dash of honey. She filtered the ingredients and poured the drink in a cup, ready to begin her day on a healthy note.

While haldi has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties, compounds found in ginger are known to suppress allergic reactions. Lemongrass can help you deal with digestive issues with its antioxidants helping you get rid of free radicals from your body. Honey is a natural immunity booster and great for the skin, while lemon is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, and comes with flavonoids that guard you against inflammation.

Would you like to try this beverage?

