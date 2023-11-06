This Is The Healthy 'Plane Salad Recipe' That Actor Mindy Kaling Eats When She's Travelling

Recently, actor Mindy Kaling went through a relatable dilemma, one that we have encountered while travelling: what to eat? Now, this may seem like an innocuous question, but it is a super-important one. When someone is travelling, they tend to not be mindful of what they eat, caused by a change of routine and subsequently, a change of appetite. For Kaling, it was no different.
The 44-year-old shared that she eats terribly when she travels. "I eat terribly when I travel and I wanted to change that. So instead of eating randomly (which, lets face it, is fun too, sometimes), I was like, 'What if I prepared my meal and brought it with me?'" the screenwriter and producer wrote in a post on Instagram, next to a photograph of herself sitting inside an airplane, holding a big salad container.
The mother-of-two, who acted in the popular sitcom, The Office, further shared that some 14 years ago, she sat next to actor Jessica Biel on a flight and watched her pull out a container from her tote bag. "It had the most delicious looking homemade salad in it that was definitely a better option than whatever I was eating. I always wanted to ask her what the recipe was!"