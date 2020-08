Eggs are rich in protein and low in calories, as a result it is considered as the one of the best weight-loss foods.

A balanced diet, regular exercise, and a healthy lifestyle – this combination is the key to maintaining a healthy weight. Eating more of certain foods can rev up your metabolism, and help you lose weight. Protein-rich foods can keep you feeling full for longer and help you eat fewer calories throughout the day, which eventually helps you lose weight. As eggs are an excellent source of protein, adding it to your diet can do wonders if you’re trying to lose weight. Several studies have also shown the benefits of eating eggs for weight loss. Also Read - Intermittent fasting is not for everyone: Should you choose this eating plan?

As per the nutrition information provided by the USDA, one large hard-boiled hen’s egg contains 78 calories, 6g protein, 5g fat, 62mg sodium, 0.6g carbohydrates, 0.5g sugars, and 147mg choline. Also Read - 5 best ketogenic foods to burn that stubborn belly fat

How eating eggs aid weight loss

Curbing calorie intake is the simplest way to lose weight. Eggs are rich in protein and low in calories, as a result, it is considered as one of the best weight-loss foods. Protein is extremely filling, which means you will eat less throughout the day. Also Read - 6 foods that you must definitely add to your high-protein diet

Research has shown that eating a protein-rich breakfast increases a person’s satiety (feeling of fullness), which leads to a reduction in caloric intake throughout the rest of the day. A 2012 study published in the British Journal of Nutrition also suggested that dietary protein may help treat obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Protein is the building block of your muscles. Therefore, eating a protein-rich diet can help you to build and maintain strong muscles. Adding more protein to your can enhance your metabolism and help you burn more calories.

How to use eggs to support weight loss

While eggs can help in your weight loss journey, when and how you eat the food plays an important role in reaping its benefits. Here we will tell you the best ways to use eggs to support weight loss.

To get the best results, eggs should be eaten in breakfast. It will fuel your body with energy and will also keep you satiated for the rest of the day. Your digestion system is also at its best in the morning and thus it will be easier to break down proteins and many other nutrients present in eggs.

A 2005 study overweight women who ate an egg-based breakfast consumed significantly less food throughout the rest of the day than the group who ate a bagel-based breakfast.

If you’re on a weight loss journey, avoid adding animal fat, such as butter or bacon grease, to your egg-based meals. Also, pair them with vegetables for a fiber-rich and filling breakfast.

Egg yolks is often avoided by people on a weight loss regime, however, researchers have recently concluded that the fat present in egg yolks actually helps to reduce the bad cholesterol from the body. Thus experts say eating 1 or 2 whole eggs in a day may not affect your cholesterol levels or increase your risk of heart disease. However, the American Heart Association recommends that people at risk of heart disease should consume only two egg whites a day.