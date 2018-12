Have you gone overboard this festive season? Did you pile up those excess kilos after binging during Christmas? Then, you can opt for detoxification. Cleansing of the blood can be termed as detoxification. In this process, your body will have to eliminate impurities from your liver, where toxins are processed. The body flushes out toxins from other areas of the body including your kidneys, lungs, intestines and skin. Your body will be able to function properly, once you detoxify it. This can help you to strengthen your immunity and removing those toxins out from your body. But, you should make sure that you do it under the guidance of your expert.

Opt for green tea

Green tea is jam-packed with polyphenols which are also known as powerful antioxidants. You will be able to enhance your digestion and metabolism by drinking green tea. Furthermore, you can also add some basil leaves while brewing your ginger tea as they have anti-inflammatory properties and can help strengthen your immunity.

Sip on warm water with lemon

This magical solution can stimulate your digestive system, those alkalises which are present in your body and can kick-start your metabolism. Moreover, it can also ease your constipation and improve the functioning of your liver by helping you eliminate those toxins from your body.

Keep drinking water

“If you keep yourself hydrated and drink a lot of water then you will be able to get rid of those toxins from your body. During parties, you tend to consume foods which are loaded with sodium and you may go overboard on alcohol which can cause dehydration. To stay hydrated you can have coconut water and buttermilk,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India.

Aloe vera and cucumber juice

“Both aloe vera and cucumber can be great detoxifying agents and can help you to cleanse your body,” tells Ghag.

Infused water

” You can opt for infused water which is loaded with antioxidants, vitamins and natural antioxidants and can help you battle the bulge. So, you can go add berries/ Kiwi/ lemon/ mint/ cinnamon/ apple in it,” highlights Ghag.

You can up your fibre intake

Eat foods like oats, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and seeds, which can help you get rid of bloating and can keep you full for a longer period of time.

The takeaway message: During detoxification, you will have to limit your caffeine intake. Say no to coffee. This is so because caffeine tends to interfere with your body’s process of absorbing nutrients. Drinking alcohol is also a strict no-no. Not only this, you will have to give up on junk, processed, spicy and oily foods. Don’t forget to exercise, your body will also be able to flush out toxins when you exercise. You can opt for brisk walking, running or any high energy workout.