Drinking lemon water in the morning has been linked to various health benefits. Lemons are packed with vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and antioxidants. They are especially good sources of vitamin C and folate. Also known as ascorbic acid, vitamin C is needed for the growth and repair of all body tissues. It also helps in the formation of collagen, absorption of iron, functioning of the immune system, wound healing, and the maintenance of cartilage, bones, and teeth. Folate or vitamin B-9 is involved in red blood cell formation and cell growth and function.

Thanks to all these nutrients, lemon possess immense strong antibacterial, antiviral, and immune-boosting powers. You can easily reap the benefits of lemon by squeezing half a lemon into a glass of lukewarm water and drinking it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Below are some reasons why you should drink lemon water daily:

Better Digestion

Lemon water helps promote digestion and elimination of waste, which in turn reduces the risk of constipation, and relieve symptoms of indigestion. The acid in lemon juice also helps your body break down the food you eat more efficiently and extract maximum nutrients.

Weight Loss

If you want to lose weight, drink a glass of warm lemon water daily. One study found that drinking a glass of water before a meal led to fewer calorie consumption. In addition, lemons contain pectin fibre, which keeps you feeling full for a long time and reduces cravings. A study in mice also found that polyphenol antioxidants found in lemons helped reduce weight gain significantly.

Healthy Skin

Vitamin C and antioxidants in lemon may help slow signs of aging, such as wrinkles, dry skin and combat sun damage. The antibacterial properties of lemons can help to prevent acne. The added water intake boosts hydration, which is important for keeping your skin healthy and glowing.

Strong Immunity

The high amounts of vitamin C, potassium and folate in lemons help enhance your immune system to fight infections. The ascorbic acid in lemon helps the body to absorb iron more efficiently. Iron is an important nutrient for a healthy immune system.

Checks Blood Pressure

Drinking lemon water can be very helpful for people who are suffering from high blood pressure. Lemons are a good source of potassium and studies have shown that increased potassium intake helps lower blood pressure. In one study, lemon consumption was found to be associated with a modest decrease in systolic blood pressure.

Reduces risk of UTIs

Lab studies have shown that lemon has antimicrobial activity against bacterial strains known to cause urinary tract infections (UTIs). Thanks to its high citric acid content, lemon water may also help prevent the formation of certain types of kidney stones. Moreover, drinking lemon water helps increase your fluid intake, which is vital to ensure the optimal functioning of the urinary system.

Increases Energy

Lemons are also packed with nourishing elements like vitamin B and C, phosphorous, proteins, and carbohydrates that are needed for energy. Drinking lemon water can keep you feeling revitalized, energized, and refreshed.