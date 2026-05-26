Thirst for sugary drinks may come at a cost to brain health: Study

Frequent sugary drink consumption may accelerate brain ageing and memory decline researchers warn as rising temperatures continue driving higher intake of sweetened beverages worldwide.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 26, 2026 9:05 PM IST

Sugary Drinks. (Image: AI Generated)

As temperatures rise extreme heat is pushing people to excessive consumption of sugary drinks such as soda, packaged juices and energy drinks to cool down rapidly but experts are raising concerns that it could be having an unseen impact on the brain over time. A new study linked to the Framingham Heart Study suggests that drinking sugary drinks regularly is potentially linked to indicators of accelerated brain ageing.

The results have reignited a global discussion particularly this summer when hot weather often leads to an increased consumption of sugary drinks as a way to cool off. Scientists noted that those who drank soft drinks often had worse memory tests and had less brain volume overall than those who didn't drink soft drinks.

What did the study find?

Researchers from the Boston University School of Medicine studied participants in the Framingham Heart Study Offspring and the Third Generation Study. The study investigated these effects on the brain of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) and artificially sweetened beverages (ASBs).

The researchers found that people who consumed too much sugary beverages were associated with a smaller total size of the brain as well as episodic memory and reduced volume of the hippocampus which is a critical region in the brain essential for learning and memory.

Scientists further noted that there were also signs of brain ageing observed in some of the participants. They also noted that too much sugar could lead to inflammation, poor blood vessel function and blood sugar changes that over time could harm the brain.

These 3 Things Accelerate Brain Aging But This One Is The Worst. Watch https://t.co/UyLsLzz8W7 Daniel G. Amen, M.D. (@DocAmen) January 14, 2026

Heatwaves can heighten SSBs consumption

During the summer season people often enjoy cold carbonated drinks, sweet packaged juices, ice tea and flavoured drinks to keep them cool. But health professionals caution that there is a lot of added sugar in many of these beverages which could lead people to consume more sugar in a day than they realise during heatwaves. Dehydration and heat stress can also play a role in cravings for sugary beverages leading to a vicious cycle of drinking sugar-sweetened beverages. Aside from issues with brain health, consuming sugary drinks regularly or excessively have already been associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease and cardiovascular problems.

You may like to read

Symptoms associated with cognitive decline

Brain ageing may progress over time and lead to a decline in cognitive abilities. Early warning features may involve forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, confusion, slower thinking, short attention span and not remembering the last few events or conversations. While indulging in sugary beverages occasionally may not likely have an immediate effect experts say that over time drinking too much and not living a healthy lifestyle can increase the risk of neurological conditions.

In times of extreme heat health professionals are advising people to look for healthier ways to hydrate themselves. Drinking water is still the most effective way to avoid dehydration but apart from drinking plain water you can also opt for coconut water, homemade lemon water with no added sugar, buttermilk and unsweetened fruit-infused water.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before making dietary, lifestyle or other medical decisions.