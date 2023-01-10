How to get ready to shift to a vegan lifestyle

- Health A-Z
Owing to health and environmental benefits, veganism is gaining popularity especially among young people. For all those thinking to start following veganism but unsure of how to go about it? Janvi Chitalia, Gut and Functional Nutritionist, and creator on Koo App shares her insights on veganism and how to start a vegan lifestyle for the beginners.
She says, "A vegan diet is based on plant foods like vegetables, grains, nuts and fruits. It excludes foods that are produced from animals such as dairy products, eggs, and meat. Plant-based food sources are an excellent source of complete protein. It contains all the nine essential amino acids required in the human diet. Moreover, vegan foods are rich in nutrients like potassium, magnesium, Vit C, Vit A, Vit E, and phytonutrients,"
According to the nutritionist, best plant-based protein sources include:
Chitalia recommends that as vegans you should consume great amount of fruit, vegetables which are packed with fiber, antioxidants and phytochemicals like anthocyanin, lycopene which are associated with lowering blood cholesterol level LDL (low density lipoproteins) that are also known as bad cholesterol which makes most of the body cholesterol.
"High levels of LDL increase the risk of heart disease. Diet consisting of fruits and vegetables tend to have a mixture of phytochemicals antioxidants like Vit C, anthocyanin, flavonoids that are known to protect against cancer. Phytochemicals inhibit cell proliferation, a process in which the number of cells increases as result of cell growth and division, increases apoptosis, a process in which abnormal cells are destroyed," she adds.
If a vegetarian/non-vegetarian person is looking to shift to a vegan lifestyle, they need to be motivated and ready to adapt to the changes that come with it. Changing dietary or eating patterns isn't always an easy task but the benefits that one can get by adapting to these new habits are worth it.
The nutritionist suggests a few tips to prepare yourself to shift to a vegan lifestyle:
Chitalia, however, points out there are few nutrients which are of concern in a vegan diet like:
Omega 3 fatty acids: Generally vegan diets exclude fish, eggs that are a good source of omega 3 fatty acids which plays an important role in cardiovascular function, eye, and brain function. A vegan can have plant sources of omega 3 fatty acids such as flaxseed, and walnut on a regular basis.
Vit B12: Vegan diet doesn't allow animal food sources, so to avoid the deficiency of Vit B12, one should take vitamin B-12 supplement daily.
Dairy products substitute for vegans: Milk can be replaced by adding almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk and oat milk. While switching to this alternative instead of the regular cow/buffalo milk one should learn which works out for them.
Cheese: Who doesn't love cheese? Shifting to veganism and worried you won't get to eat cheese? Nutritional yeast is one of the best alternatives for cheese, it resembles parmesan cheese with nutty rich flavor.
