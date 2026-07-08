Think your takeaway is healthy? Curries, pizzas and pasta top list of saltiest meals

Restaurant meals can contain far more salt than expected. Experts warn frequent consumption of high-sodium dishes may raise the risk of long-term health problems.

While you may believe that having a curry, pasta or perhaps a pizza from your preferred "takeaway" restaurant is an innocent treat, a new study may have you re-thinking. Many of those dishes served for takeout are found to have much more salt than their menus indicate with some containing almost double the recommended daily salt intake in a single serving.

A study published in the journal PLOS One led by researchers from the University of Reading examined the accuracy of salt content on menus at takeaway restaurants. The results showed that almost 50 percent of the meals sampled had higher sodium content than labelled highlighting the potential for hiding sodium content and its implications for public health.

Method of the study

To examine salt content in takeaway foods, researchers purchased 39 takeout meals from 23 outlets across Reading, UK, from 11 different national restaurant chains and independent restaurants. They then measured the amount of salt in the meals and compared this to the amount of salt listed on the menu. The researchers also examined varied concentrations of salt in similar foods and whether menu labelling would be effective in helping consumers make healthier food decisions.

Highlights of the study

The study revealed that pasta dishes were the saltiest with an average of 7.2g which is more than the recommended daily amount of 6g in the UK. An alarming 11.2g of salt was found in just one serving of a pasta dish.

The highest salt content was found in meat pizzas with an average of 1.6g per 100g. The amount of salt in curry dishes varied the most from 2.3g to 9.4g per serving. Surprisingly fish and chips were one of the lowest-salt takeout items as salt is usually added after cooking and only when ordered.

Why too much salt is a health concern

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that too much salt is responsible for the deaths of 1.8 million people worldwide each year. Consuming too much sodium can increase blood pressure which is a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

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"We conducted this research because we suspected that many menu labels were inaccurate on salt. It is very difficult for restaurants to provide accurate values without measuring each meal. Variations in preparation methods, ingredients used and portion sizes mean food labels are often guess work. It's virtually impossible to know exactly how much salt is being added to your dinner," Professor Gunter Kuhnle, lead author of the study from the University of Reading, explained.

"Food companies have been reducing salt levels in shop-bought foods in recent years, but our research shows that eating out is often a salty affair. Menu labels are supposed to help people make better food choices, but almost half the foods we tested with salt labels contained more salt than declared. The public needs to be aware that menu labels are rough guides at best, not accurate measures."

Tips to reduce salt intake in your meals

Healthcare professionals recommend checking nutrition information whenever available, opting for smaller servings and limiting meals high in salt like creamy pasta dishes and processed meat pizzas. You can also ask to have less sauce or try not to add additional condiments to your food. The findings remind us that even foods that are considered healthy can contain a lot of salt. For consumers trying to maintain heart health they cannot always rely on the menu label.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or dietary advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalized guidance.