Fruit juices can increase the risk of cancer and the reason may be the effect of sugar on visceral fat, blood-sugar levels or inflammation. © Shutterstock

Everyone likes a glass of chilled soda or even fruit juice. It tastes amazing and also leaves you rejuvenated. People also have juices for weight loss or because it is packed with nutrients. But that might not be the whole truth about having juices. A recent study published in the British Medical Journal, said that consuming soda or even fruit juices could increase the risk of cancer.

Researchers found that consuming even about 100ml of soda could increase the risk of some cancers by 18 per cent while the risk of developing breast tumours alone rose up to 22 per cent. Drinking unsweetened fruits juices also produced no better results. Researchers tracked 97 drinks like carbonated drinks, sports drinks, syrups and pure fruit juices.

Though the study did not find the reason behind this, speculations say it might be the effect of sugar on visceral fat, blood-sugar levels or inflammation. But soda and juices are not the only foods that can increase the risk of cancer. Reams of research have shown that a variety of food products can cause this risk.

Here are some carcinogenic foods that can elevate the risk of cancer.

WHAT ARE CARCINOGENIC FOODS?

Carcinogens are substances that have links with cancer. Carcinogenic foods are foods that increase the risk of cancer. It is important to note that carcinogenic foods do not particularly cause cancer. It only increases the risk of cancer.

Refined carbs

Foods that are low in fibre but high in sugar or refined carbs increase the risk of cancer. Refined carbs that cause higher blood sugar (glucose) levels in the body can be linked to an increase in the risk of stomach, breast and colorectal cancers. PubMed Central published a study stating that those who consumed more refined carbs were two times more likely to suffer from colon cancer. The reason behind this can be the increase in insulin production due to consumption of this type of sugar and carbs.

Insulin in the body supports cancer cell division, which makes it harder to eliminate them. If you are diabetic, it is all the more important for you to avoid sugar and other forms of refined carbs as it can lead to an even more increased risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Overcooked or burnt food

Some cooking methods like frying, grilling, sautéing, broiling or barbequing can lead to the production of heterocyclic amines (HA) or advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) if overcooked. Buildup of these compounds in the body due to excessive consumption can lead to a number of diseases such as inflammation and even cancer.

Burnt food can also produce polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which is another group of carcinogenic substances. Sometimes, smoked or charred food may also contain PAH. You must, therefore, avoid overcooked or burnt food and instead opt for other cooking techniques such as steaming, boiling, poaching, stewing, casseroling, braising or baking.

Processed or red meat

Pork, beef, veal and lamb are some examples of red meat while processed meat includes cured meat products such as bacon, ham, lunch meats, meat jerky, hot dogs and salami. Processed meat has been categorised as a group 1 carcinogen, which indicates that there is strong proof of it increasing the risk of cancer. Red meat is also labeled as group 2A carcinogen, which indicates that it has the probability of increasing cancer risk.

Excessive consumption of processed meat can increase the risk of colorectal cancer, while some chemicals present in it, both added and natural, can increase the risk of bowel cancer. Chemicals like haem, that is found in meat, turn into N-nitroso chemicals after being broken down in the gut. Though discarding meat totally from your diet is not necessary, you should consume it in moderate quantities.

Alcohol

Consumption of alcohol can cause cancer in various ways in different parts of the body. Alcohol is another example of food that has been categorised as group 1 carcinogen, meaning it has strong evidence of increasing the risk of cancer. Alcohol consumption can particularly increase the risk of cancer of the mouth, pharynx, larynx, oesophagus, breast, bowel and liver.

The reason behind this is thought to be because alcohol can damage the lining in your mouth and throat. It can also substantially increase the risk of breast cancer by hampering the hormone levels in your body. Even moderate drinking has been found to increase the risk of cancer. The risk goes up considerably for people who also smoke. If it is not possible for you to abstain, at least try to limit your alcohol consumption.

Dairy products

Although most dairy products do not have any bearing on cancer. But reams of research have yielded that high intake of dairy products may be linked to an increased risk of prostate cancer and also its progression. Though the cause of this is not yet clear, it has been suggested that it may be due to increased calcium in the body or increase in the production of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1). Some experts even state that the cause may be due to change in hormone composition in pregnant cows.

Hot beverages

A study published in the International Journal of Cancer stated that having hot drinks that have a temperature greater than 60 degrees Celsius can substantially increase the risk of esophageal cancer. Study authors suggested that this may be due to repeated irritation in the esophagus. Therefore, you must always let your hot tea or coffee cool down a bit before drinking it.