Zinc is the trace mineral which can help you in energy production, alertness, mood, and healthy functioning of your brain. Yes, you have heard it right! It can help you to enhance your well-being and stay fit and fine! Furthermore, it also plays a major role in the hormone production in your body, aids digestion, neuroprotection, and healing processes in both, the brain and body. So, make sure that you are getting enough of it. Hence, you should opt for foods like mushrooms, salmon, pumpkin seeds, seafood, nuts, beans, whole grains, dairy products and many other foods.

Functions of zinc in your body

Along with other companion nutrients like magnesium and vitamin B, it is necessary for the healthy cell division and for the formation of your new cells. It’s also a vital antioxidant mineral which is needed for the proper function of the powerful antioxidant enzyme, Cu/Zn superoxide dismutase (SOD), which soaks up free radicals before they harm your cellular components. So, know how it can help you to stay healthy and hearty.

It can help you to deal with cancer

We are not kidding here! According to a study, zinc can help in treating cancer. The mighty mineral will help you to reduce the development of inflammatory blood vessels and can help you to induce cancer cell death. Other studies have observed that zinc can halt the proliferation of esophagal cancer cells. So, see to it that you speak to your expert and consume it in the recommended quantity.

It can help you to tackle diabetes

Zinc can prevent amylin (a protein) from forming clumps in the body, which can lead to diabetes and other chronic ailments. It is also needed to create insulin, which plays a vital role in diabetes. Zinc is also necessary for the creation of pancreatic enzymes, which are digestive enzymes and are essential for the proper breakdown and utilization of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates in your food.

It can help you to protect your ticker

According to studies, zinc can guard the heart muscles against oxidative stress that might harm your heart in the long run. It can help you to strengthen the heart – along with three other important antioxidant minerals, magnesium, copper, and selenium. Thus, your heart will be able to tackle the oxidative stress and other problems. Furthermore, it can be beneficial in regulating your heartbeat and can control the way calcium can travel to your heart. If you load yourself up with zinc, you will be able to prevent angina pectoris (severe pain in the chest). So, what are you waiting for ? Go for it!

It can help you to boost your brain health

Zinc is essential for neuroprotection (i.e. protecting brain cells), and promote the healing processes in your brain and nervous system, and modulate your body’s response to stress. Furthermore, the highest amount of zinc is found in our brains (in the hippocampus).