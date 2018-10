Make your weekend more interesting by trying your hand at finger-licking recipes suggested by Pavithra. N. Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur. Enjoy your weekend!

1: Spiced sweet potatoes

Ingredients:

Take ¼ cup oil

1 teaspoon of fennel, cumin, fenugreek and mustard seeds

1 dried red chilli

2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut

½ teaspoon turmeric

Salt to taste

Method:

• You should heat the oil in medium pan.

• Add fennel, cumin, fenugreek and mustard seeds and cover it with the lid until they crackle.

• You should add dried chillies and cook.

• Add the sweet potatoes, cook and stir.

• Add turmeric and season with salt. Cover and cook until the sweet potatoes brown.

• Serve!

Why you should opt for this recipe?

• Sweet potatoes are loaded with fibre and potassium and can help you to deal with constipation, they cut down your risk of heart ailments and improve your overall well-being.

• They contain beta-carotene and can help you to keep prostate cancer at bay.

2: Spiced millet stew with onions

Ingredients:

1 cup millet

3 tablespoons oil

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

3 medium onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 cups water

1 cup plain whole-milk yoghurt

2 teaspoons ground coriander

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Salt

½green chilli, seeded and chopped

Chopped coriander

Method:

• You should toast the millet in a large pan. Then, transfer to a large plate to cool.

• In a large saucepan, heat the vegetable oil and add cumin seeds and toast them.

• Add onions and cook. You should stir occasionally. Add garlic and cook until it turns brown.

• Add millet and water and boil.

• Cook until millet becomes tender.

• Stir in the yoghurt, coriander, turmeric, crushed red pepper and salt and cook till it becomes thick.

• You can transfer to a bowl, garnish it with chilli and coriander and serve.

Why you should opt for this recipe?

• Millet is abundant in nutrients, vitamins and minerals, and can be beneficial for your respiratory health, can help you to strengthen your immunity and muscles.

• It contains fibre and can help you to ease your digestion.