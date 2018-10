Indian gooseberry is known for its higher vitamin C contented which can help in reducing your blood sugar levels and enhancing the functioning of your ticker. It can also help you to amplify your beauty as it can promote hair growth and help you to get rid of your skin woes. The fruit which is light green in colour and tart and fibrous to eat can be included in your pickle, murabba or you can even drink amla juice. Know how this amazing amla helps you to keep those fatal health conditions at bay.

It can ease your digestion: Amla is jam-packed with fibre and helps you to deal with constipation. It can help you to bulk up your loose stools and get rid of diarrhoea. You will be able to feel lighter and healthier as it can help you to digest your food easily. According to studies, amla can prevent gastrointestinal disorders along with colorectal cancer.

It can help you to enhance your vision: Amla contains carotene which can help you to improve near-sightedness and cataracts and it can also cut down your risk of macular degeneration. So, just drink amla juice and you are sorted!

It can enhance the functioning of your liver: According to studies, amla has hepatoprotective properties, amla can help you to prevent the effects of medication and toxic metals. It is loaded with quercetin, gallic acid and corilagin and can flush out the toxins from your body. It can boost your vitality and vigour and tends to energize your liver.

It can help you to get rid of those annoying menstrual cramps: If you experience menstrual cramps you will find it difficult to do your real-world activities. It can deteriorate your quality of life. But, the good news is that the vitamins and minerals in amla can help you to deal with menstrual cramps. Now, you will not have to skip your work anymore. Just eat amla right now if you experience menstrual cramps.