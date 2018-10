Elderberries, scientifically known as sambucus berries or elderflower belong to Adoxaceae family. They are jam-packed with antioxidants, fibre and vitamin and can improve your overall well-being. They can help you to strengthen your immunity and improve your digestion process. Here, we decode the many benefits of it.

Elderberries contain quercetin whose therapeutic effects can help to stimulate the immune system. According to studies, elderberries can treat prostate cancer. The berries can inhibit a biochemical process called hedgehog signaling, which has been tied to cancer They can enhance your heart health: They are loaded with potassium and can help you to bring your numbers down. They can also help you to relax your blood vessels. Do you also know that a high-potassium diet can reduce the strain on your heart? Furthermore, studies also observed that elderberries can help you to manage your cholesterol levels and improve your blood circulation. They also carry anthocyanins, which can help protect the inner layer of the blood vessels from that oxidative stress and can eliminate your risk of heart disease.

The take-home message: Don’t go overboard. Speak to your expert about the amount in which you should consume it.