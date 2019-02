Soybeans have an insane amount of health benefits. They are jam-packed with vitamin K, riboflavin, folate, vitamin B6, thiamin, and vitamin C. Furthermore, they are also loaded with minerals like iron, manganese, phosphorus, copper, potassium, magnesium and zinc. Not only this, the organic compounds and antioxidants, present in soybeans can also help you enhance your wellbeing. They can help you increase your bone mineral density and blood circulation and cut down your risk of diabetes. So, don’t wait anymore, just start eating soybeans right away and you can thank us later!

They can help you manage your cholesterol levels

Want to regulate your cholesterol levels? Then, you should opt for soybeans. It is a dietary protein which can help you lower your total cholesterol and bad cholesterol. “They are high in good fat or polyunsaturated fats that reduce your LDL or bad cholesterol levels,” explains Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India.

They can help you strengthen your immunity

Soybeans are abundant in plant protein that can boost your immunity and reduce fatigue. They also help reduce the growth of tumour cells and strengthen your immune function. Thus, it can be a good addition to your daily diet.

They can help you regulate your blood pressure

Hypertension can put you at the risk of many other health problems like stroke. Hence, you will be required to manage your blood pressure in a healthy way. And if you wish to do so, we have a solution for you. Yes, you can opt for soybeans. High blood pressure patients tend to have more sodium and less potassium. So, potassium-rich foods can expel the excess sodium from your body. “Soybeans have a good amount of potassium and can help you bring your numbers down,” says Ghag. Not only this, but they also contain linoleic acid and linolenic acid, which are fatty acids and can help you keep your blood pressure in check.

They can be helpful for your heart

You must be knowing that soybeans are a source of healthier, unsaturated fat, which can help you manage your cholesterol. This will also allow you to keep prevent atherosclerosis ( a condition where the arteries become narrowed and hardened owing to the plaque buildup around the artery wall). This can easily lead to heart attack and stroke.

They can aid digestion

“Soybeans are jam-packed with fibre and can ease your digestion process,” highlights Ghag. Fibre helps bulk up your stool, making it move through your digestive system very smoothly. Moreover, it also stimulates peristaltic motion, which is the contraction of the smooth muscles that tend to push food through your system. It is important as constipation can be a very serious condition which can lead to other health issues like colorectal cancer.

They can help you enhance your bone health

According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, postmenopausal women who opted for soymilk had a lower risk of developing osteoporosis. Soybeans are rich in calcium, isoflavones, magnesium, copper, selenium, and zinc, which are required to help you increase your bone mineral density.