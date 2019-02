Sesame seeds are highly nutritional as they are jam-packed with vitamin B6, thiamine, and niacin, calcium, copper, magnesium, iron and phosphorus. Sesame plant is a flowering plant which belongs to the Pedaliaceae family. Furthermore, these seeds have the highest oil content and a delicate and nutty flavour. You can eat these seeds in the raw or dried form, or even as roasted snacks. Here, we tell you why you should opt for them.

They can help you ease your digestion process

Do you suffer from indigestion? Is it giving you a tough time? Then, you should opt for sesame seeds. “They are abundant in fibre which is vital for your digestion as it bulks up the waste matter and then tends to help it move smoothly through your large intestine. Moreover, this can prevent the chances of bowel obstruction. And can regulate your bowel movements,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India. Thus, eating it on a daily basis can help you tackle gastrointestinal problems like constipation or diarrhoea.

They can help you manage your blood pressure

Hypertension can invite a lot of health problems including a stroke. So, just go for sesame seeds which will help you deal with it. Do you know that the natural oils and fatty acids in the seeds prevent the development of several cardiac conditions? In addition, these seeds are loaded with magnesium, which is a known vasodilator, that means it reduces blood pressure. But, you should consult your expert about the quantity in which you must include them in your diet,” warns Ghag.

They can help lower your cholesterol

Black sesame seeds may help you regulate your cholesterol levels. They contain two substances known as sesamin and sesamolin, which belong to the group of fibres known as lignans. Lignans may have a cholesterol-lowering effect as they are abundant in dietary fibre. Similarly, these seeds are high in the monounsaturated fatty acid and oleic acid which help in reducing your bad cholesterol and increasing the good cholesterol.

They can help you build stronger bones

“Sesame seeds are packed with zinc which can help you improve your bone mineral density,” informs Ghag. Thus, if you are deficient in zinc, you may also suffer from osteoporosis. Moreover, these seeds are also abundant in calcium, which is essential for your bone health.

They can help you reduce inflammation

“You can eat sesame seeds to fight inflammation,” says Ghag. They are rich in copper and can also help in strengthening the walls of the blood vessels, as thinner walls have a higher chance of rupturing. It strengthens bones and joints as well.

They can boost your immunity

You may be susceptible to many health issues due to your low immunity. But, sesame seeds can help you enhance your immunity. Sesame seeds are a potent source of nutrients like zinc, selenium, copper, iron, vitamin B6, and vitamin E. Your body will require zinc to help you develop and activate certain white blood cells which recognize and attack the invading microbes. Since even mild to moderate zinc deficiency can impair the activity of your immune system.