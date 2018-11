The mighty potatoes are rich in fibre and potassium and can help you to stay in top shape. They can help you to enhance your digestion, cholesterol levels and manage your diabetes. Furthermore, potatoes can also help you to bring your numbers down and deal with insomnia. So, see to it that you include but don’t go overboard.

They can be beneficial for your cardiovascular health: The magnificent potato is loaded fibre, potassium, and vitamins C and B6 which can be good for your heart. The fibre content in it can help you to manage your cholesterol levels and protect your ticker. According to a study, eating potatoes can help you to keep ischemic heart disease at bay. Hence, you will be able to cut down your risk of heart diseases if you consume potato in the right quantity.

They can help you to prevent cancer: According to a study, consuming potato can help you to keep cancer away. The amazing potato is abundant in vitamin C and can help you to reduce your risk of suffering from stomach cancer. So, see to it that you eat potato in a boiled, mashed or baked form. Avoid eating it in the fried form.

They can be beneficial for your brain health: The fantastic potatoes are jam-packed with alpha lipoic acid which can help you to improve the functioning of your brain and reduce cognitive decline. Moreover, they can also help you to fight depression. We are not kidding here! Potatoes can have an effect on the neurotransmitters in the brain which are responsible for managing your mood levels – and interestingly, these are the same neurotransmitters targeted by medication. Potatoes are also loaded with vitamin C and can prevent cell damage.

They can help you to build stronger bones: Those potatoes are rich in magnesium and can be helpful for your bones.