You must have opted for almonds, chestnuts, cashew nuts, hazelnuts and so on. But, are you aware of macadamia nuts? Tons of studies suggest that macadamia nuts are good for your health as they can energize you and boost your metabolism. Macadamia nuts grow on macadamia nut trees which are found in tropical climates where there is volcanic soil. Hence, countries like Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, Kenya, New Zealand and South Africa, will have these superb trees. The Hawaiian macadamia nut has become popular due to its amazing health benefits. These power-packed nuts are rich in manganese, copper, thiamine, fibre, iron, phosphorus, proteins and so on. Also, nuts can help improve your blood sugar levels, relieve stress and boost healthy fats. Here are the many reasons to eat these nuts and stay in top shape.

They are beneficial for your heart health

According to the study published in The Journal of Nutrition, the unique fatty acid profile of nuts beneficially affects serum lipids/lipoproteins and reduces your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Few studies observed that macadamia nuts are abundant in monounsaturated fatty acids, which tend to make platelets less sticky and less likely to form clots in blood vessels. Thus, you will be able to keep heart attack and stroke at bay. According to a report by the American Heart Association, men who eat these nuts in large quantities, have a lower risk of death due to heart disease owing to the presence of monounsaturated fats which can help enhance lipid blood profiles. Furthermore, these nuts can lower blood pressure – which in turn can be good for your heart.

They can help you battle the bulge

If you are looking for options to get rid of those excess kilos then switch on to macadamia nuts. Several studies have confirmed that frequent intake of nuts is linked with lower body weight. Yes, you have heard it right! Macadamia nuts are a good source of fibre, and having them in the morning with breakfast can help you control your hunger pangs. Other studies have also stated that macadamia nuts may prevent abdominal obesity, which is one of the four factors leading to metabolic syndrome (can be termed as a collection of risk factors which may increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes).

They can help reduce inflammation

Few clinical studies suggest that eating macadamia nuts can help you deal with inflammation, which can lead to coronary heart disease. You must be knowing that the inflammation is at the root of most diseases which include arthritis, heart disease and more. The study published in Pharmacognosy Magazine tested the ability of a panel of Australian plants, which also included the macadamia, having a history of treating rheumatoid arthritis, and concluding that it was beneficial. The researchers who conducted the study noted that the low toxicity of these extracts indicates their potential in blocking the onset of rheumatoid arthritis. Hence, it can be helpful for people suffering from arthritis.

They can help you build stronger bones

The mighty macadamia nuts are abundant in calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which help prevent bone demineralization. Moreover, they are also low in sodium. These nuts are also loaded with phosphorus which can help promote mineralization of your teeth and bones. So, eat these nuts right away and enjoy good health.

They can help enhance your brain health

Want to improve the functioning of your brain then we have a solution for you! Eat macadamia nuts which are abundant in copper, vitamin B1, magnesium and manganese and make healthy neurotransmitters (those important chemicals that our brain cells need to send signals to the brain). Macadamia nuts are rich in oleic acid, which improves your brain health, and it also contains palmitoleic acid, which protects nerve cells in your brain. Thus, your brain will be able to function in a better way. According to a study published in Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Behavior, the omega-9 which is present in macadamia nuts can perk-up your mood, enhance your memory and keep neurological diseases at bay. So, try to include these nuts in your diet with the help of your expert. See to it that you avoid going overboard.