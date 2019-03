Honey, which is also known as shahad, is a thick, sticky and sweet tasting liquid which is abundant in minerals like iron, calcium and magnesium. According to the National Honey Board, honey is fat-free, cholesterol-free and sodium-free. According to a study published in the journal Pharmacognosy Research, honey has a potential therapeutic role in the treatment of disease owing to its phytochemical, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties. Flavonoids and polyphenols, which act as antioxidants, are two main bioactive molecules which are present in honey. Moreover, honey has protective effects in tackling various health issues like diabetes mellitus, respiratory, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular. So, here we list out few more reasons to go for it.

It can help you get rid of cough and cold

According to a study published in the journal Pediatric Reports, Honey is a sweet viscous liquid with a complex chemical composition of carbohydrates, free amino acids, vitamins, trace elements and flavonoids. It has anti-bacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties and is also active against common bacteria found in the upper respiratory tract such as Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus faecalis, amongst others. Honey has also been used in traditional medicine for the treatment of cough. Another study published in Journal Pediatrics suggested that just two teaspoons of honey can help cure a persistent cough. Here, credit again goes to its antimicrobial properties. Honey will not only soothe your throat, but also kills certain bacteria which leads to infection.

It can help you cut down those excess kilos

You must be knowing that drinking warm water with honey along with a splash of lime, first thing in the morning, is reportedly known as an effective anti-cellulite treatment. Furthermore, it also helps increase your metabolism. According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, honey can help control your appetite. If you tend to have honey before bed, your body begins to burn more fat during those early hours of sleep. Also, replacing refined sugar with honey can be a good idea.

It can help you improve your immunity

Honey contains antioxidant and antibacterial properties which help enhance your digestive system and boost immunity. Moreover, it is also a powerhouse of antioxidants, which are very efficient for the removal of free radicals from the body.

It can help you sleep peacefully

Are you a night owl? Do you find it difficult to get that good night’s sleep? Then, you should opt for honey. Yes, you have heard us here! Use that milk and honey remedy to fall asleep quickly. What you should do is – add a teaspoon of honey to that hot glass of milk. Honey may help release serotonin (a neurotransmitter which tends to enhance your mood). Also, the body converts serotonin into melatonin (a chemical compound which helps regulate the length and quality of sleep. Ta da, you will be able to get that much-needed sleep.

It can help you heal your wounds

According to a study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine, honey can be effective wounds, burns, skin ulcers and inflammations, as the antibacterial properties of it can allow you to speed up the growth of new tissue to heal the wound. Another study published in the British Journal of Surgery revealed that it has shown remarkable improvements on wounds. Honey has antiseptic properties which help inhibit the growth of certain bacteria and also keep external wounds free from infection. Not only this, it reduces swelling, pain and even scarring owing to its anti-inflammatory properties.