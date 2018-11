Cowpeas or chawli, has an insane amount of health benefits. It can help you to boost your immunity and keep health diseases away. If you consume it then you will be able to lead a healthy life. The magnificent chawli contains vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, folic acid, iron, potassium, calcium, selenium, sodium, zinc and phosphorus and can help you to stay healthy and hearty. Here, we tell you why it can be helpful for you.

It can help you to treat your stomach and pancreas problem

Do you often suffer from an upset stomach? Is your stomach giving you a tough time now? But, you should be at peace as we tell you how to deal with your issues. You will have to eat cowpeas in a regulated quantity which will help you to improve the functioning of your stomach and pancreas.

It can help you to keep many diseases at bay

The fantastic cowpeas contains lignin which keeps life-threatening diseases such as cancer, stroke, hypertension, osteoporosis and many more, away and thus, you will be able to stay fit.

It can help you to cut down those excess kilos

If you are trying different weight loss options but you haven’t still achieved your target then it’s high time you switch to chawli. We are not kidding here! The super lobia is low in fat and calories and can aid weight loss. It is also low in sodium and cholesterol-free. Hence, it can be one of the good options to grill that excess fat.

It can help you to tackle urinary problems

You will be able to eliminate your urinary problems like uneasiness and so on, due to lobia which is antioxidant in nature and not only this, you can get rid of leucorrhea, also known as abnormal vaginal discharge.

It can help you to manage your blood sugar levels

The cowpeas are abundant in soluble fibre and can be helpful for people suffering from diabetes. It can help you to regulate our blood sugar levels and keep that diabetes at bay.

It can help control blood cholesterol

The cowpeas has a low glycemic index and be good for your blood lipid profile. So, you will be able to keep your blood cholesterol in check, if you eat cowpeas.

It can be good for your ticker

The curative cowpeas has secondary metabolites flavonoids which can help you to deal with cardiovascular issues. Thus, you will also be able to eliminate your risk of various heart problems.