You will be surprised to know that drinking celery juice can help you lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation and enhance your gut health. Celery, which is scientifically known as Apium Graveolens, is loaded with essential vitamins and nutrients like Vitamin K and Vitamin C, folate, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5 and Vitamin B6, potassium, manganese, magnesium, calcium, tryptophan and molybdenum. You can eat it as vegetable or drink the juice. Know why it can be a good addition to your diet.

It can ease your digestion

If you want to get rid of your digestive disorders then going for celery will benefit you. “Celery is jam-packed with fibre and can help you keep constipation at bay,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India. Furthermore, you will also be able to regulate your bowel movements if you drink this magnificent juice.

It can help lower cholesterol

Celery juice is considered as one of the magical solutions to help you lower your cholesterol. It is loaded with a chemical compound called 3-n-butylphthalide which has positive effects on dealing with bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein) in your bloodstream. Thus, it can also help boost the secretion of bile or steroid acids known to be helpful in lowering your cholesterol. “In case you are planning to drink the celery juice, speak to your expert regarding the right quantity. Avoid going overboard,” advises Ghag.

It can help you tackle inflammation

Did you know? Celery juice is highly anti-inflammatory in nature. Moreover, it holds an organic compound which is known as polyacetylene, that inhibits acute inflammation in bone diseases like osteoarthritis, gout and so on.

It helps you battle the bulge

You may gain weight due to your sedentary lifestyle and faulty eating habits. Weight gain can invite many health problems along with diabetes, heart diseases and so on. Thus, you should stay in top shape in order to stay healthy and hearty. If you have tried many options to lose weight and still haven’t been successful in doing so then you should consider drinking celery juice. “It is low in calories and can help you stay full for a longer span of time,” explains Ghag. This will prevent overeating and you will be able to cut those excess kilos.

It can detoxify your liver

Celery carries detoxifying properties which eliminate bad bacteria, fungi, mould, viruses and other toxins from your liver. The phytonutrients found in the green stalks may also have a protective effect.

It can help you heal

According to the study published in the Journal of Evidence-based Complementary & Alternative Medicine, celery, has compounds like compounds such as caffeic acid, p-coumaric acid, ferulic acid, apigenin, luteolin, tannin, saponin, and kaempferol, which has powerful antioxidant characteristics, to fight free radicals. Hence, celery has varied healing effects.

It can help lower blood pressure

According to the study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, celery helps lower high blood pressure as it acts as a smooth muscle relaxant and improving the flow of calcium and potassium into and out of cells. Thus, Celery extract may help blood vessels expand and contract, enhance blood flow, and also aid in overall heart health. Hence, you will also be able to prevent cardiovascular diseases and stroke away.

It can help keep ulcers away

A study published in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Biology observed that celery contains an ethanol extract which can help protect the lining of the digestive tract from ulcers. Hence, it can reduce the formation of the ulcers.