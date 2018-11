Carom seeds are delicate, tiny and oval shaped seeds and have a strong aroma. The power-packed seeds can enhance the flavour of any dish and hence they are widely used for cooking purpose. The mighty carom seeds which are loaded with medicinal properties can be used as whole or in the powdered form. The amazing seeds which are jam-packed with calcium, thiamine, riboflavin, phosphorus, iron and niacin can help you to stay fit and fine. You can use carom seeds for tampering (giving tadka to your dish), incorporate them in the pickles, rotis, theplas, soups, stocks and in the salad dressings. Read on to know why you should opt for these fantastic seeds right away!

Beneficial for your liver and kidney health

If you wish to enhance the functioning of your kidney and liver? Then, you should not delay anymore and opt for those awesome carom seeds. They are antioxidant in nature and ajwain water can help you to cure your intestinal pain, indigestion and infection. So, get rid of your liver and kidney ailments with the help of ajwain water.

Can help to get rid of acidity

If you suffer from stomach ailments then ajwain is the best option for you. Your mother must have advised you to go for ajwain water when you feel bloated or if you are suffering from gas. Since an upset stomach can be annoying and distressing, you can consume ajwain water. The active enzymes present in the ajwain help in enhancing your digestive functions by facilitating the release of gastric juices.

Can help you to bid adieu to your common cold

Do you know that aajwain helps in avoiding nasal blockage by discharging the mucus easily? The curative carom seeds which are loaded with antioxidants can help you to tackle your respiratory disorders. You have heard us right! You will be able to get rid of your asthma with the help of ajwain. Furthermore, it can also help you to deal with bronchitis.

Can help you to clean your wounds

The powerful ajwain seeds have a component known as thymol which acts as a strong fungicide and germicide. Thus, you can crush those ajwain seeds and apply on the skin to treat your infections or cuts. You will surely be able to feel better and your injury will also heal.

Can help you to tackle your ear and toothache

Ear and toothache can be irritating. It can frustrate you and snatch away your peace. You will not be able to carry out your daily activities easily and this will annoy you. But, don’t worry, we tell you what you can do. The carom seeds which are antioxidant in nature help you to get rid of your issues. So, take ajwain and salt and add it to the lukewarm water and gargle it. You can also put some ajwain oil in your ear. But, make sure that you speak to your expert before opting for it. Say goodbye to your ear and toothache now!