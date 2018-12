A condition of the digestive system where one has hard faeces that are difficult to expel can be termed as constipation. Mostly. it occurs because the colon has absorbed too much water from the food which is in the colon. The slower your food moves through your digestive tract, the more water the colon will absorb. Thus, your faeces tend to become dry and hard. Due to which you will find it difficult to empty your bowels. It will be painful, annoying and can snatch away your peace. It can hamper your productivity and quality of life too.

You may exhibit symptoms like abdominal cramps, loss of appetite, stomach pain and so on. Lack of physical activity, fibre in your diet, ageing and many more factors can lead to constipation. So, you should speak to your doctor who will advise you on how to regulate your bowel movements. Apart from that, you can eat these foods which will help you to poop. Get going now and you will feel better!

You can eat grapes

Those luscious grapes are loaded with mild laxative properties and can help you to get rid of your constipation. Thus, you will be able to regulate your bowel movements. So, it them in the minimal quantity and say goodbye to your constipation now!

You can eat kiwis

Kiwis have an insane amount of health benefits. They are jam-packed with fibre and can help you to ease your constipation. Ta da, you will be able to lead a healthy life. Don’t delay further, eat them today and you can thank us later!

You can eat oranges

The mighty oranges contain fibre and a flavonol called naringenin which is reportedly a laxative and can help you to tackle your constipation and poop.

You can eat chia seeds

Chia seeds are high in fibre and are loaded with healthy fats and can help you to absorb water. They can deal with constipation and trigger poop. So, have them and ease your constipation right away.

You can eat blueberries

The beautiful blueberries are loaded with fibre and can help you to manage your constipation. But, you should make sure that you don’t eat canned blueberries.

You can have lemon water

Water is a natural lubricant and can help you to soften those stools. And lemons are acidic and work on your digestive system. Drinking a glass of warm lemon water before hitting the sack can help you to manage your constipation.