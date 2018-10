What you eat can help you control your blood sugar, stave off hunger, and feel full longer, if you have type 2 diabetes. When your blood sugar or glucose levels are higher than normal you may suffer from diabetes. Carbohydrate foods like breads, cereals, rice, pasta, fruits, milk, and desserts can be the culprits, due to which your blood sugar level can increase. So, focus on the quantity and type of carbs you include in your diet. These foods can help you to keep your blood sugar in check and can allow you to lead a healthy life.

You can opt for greens: Go for kale, spinach, and so on, which are healthy, delicious, and low in carb. You can roast kale leaves with olive oil for crunchy chips. You can mix greens in with roasted veggies to add texture and a different flavour and can serve it with some protein.

Go for kale, spinach, and so on, which are healthy, delicious, and low in carb. You can roast kale leaves with olive oil for crunchy chips. You can mix greens in with roasted veggies to add texture and a different flavour and can serve it with some protein. You can opt for raw, cooked, or roasted vegetables: They can add colour, flavour, and texture to your meal. Choose low-carb veggies, like mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and low-carb squashes, like zucchini which will help you to keep your blood sugar level in check.

They can add colour, flavour, and texture to your meal. Choose low-carb veggies, like mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and low-carb squashes, like zucchini which will help you to keep your blood sugar level in check. You can opt for berries: Yes, you have heard it right! They can help you to maintain your blood sugar levels. Berries are loaded with essential nutrients and fibres and be beneficial for you. You can add them to your yoghurt and eat it.

Yes, you have heard it right! They can help you to maintain your blood sugar levels. Berries are loaded with essential nutrients and fibres and be beneficial for you. You can add them to your yoghurt and eat it. You can opt for whole-grain, higher-fibre foods: If you haven’t included them in your diet yet then do it now! You can go for beans, peas, and lentils, which can prevent overeating as they keep you full. Thus, you will end up eating right by avoiding eating wrong foods. Just make a yummy salad and enjoy it! You will surely like them! Try them!