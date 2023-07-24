These Diet Tips Will Help New Moms In Overall Wellbeing

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- MY MONEY
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Low breast milk supply can be a genuine concern for nursing mothers. While some resort to formula feeding, others opt for medications to boost milk production. Surprisingly, simple kitchen staples can offer a natural solution. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared an insightful Instagram Reels recommending the incorporation of fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds, shatavari, gondh, ajwain, and raw nuts into the diet to enhance lactation. These items are known for their lactogenic properties, aiding in improved breast milk production. With these easily accessible foods, mothers can nurture their little ones with ample nourishment while embracing the goodness of natural remedies.
In the caption of this Reels, Lovneet Batra said, "All of these qualify as galactagogues (galactagogues help in increasing the Prolactin hormone levels. The Prolactin released from the anterior pituitary will initiate milk production in alveolus) that can help to boost breast milk production".
Fennel seeds: Thet have long been regarded for their potential to boost breast milk production due to their estrogen-like properties. These seeds are derived from the fennel plant and are known to serve as a natural aid in lactation.
Fenugreek Seeds: Commonly known as methi, fenugreek seeds are high in phytoestrogens. These plant-based compounds help restore hormone levels, resulting in an increased supply of breast milk.
Shatavari: It is an Ayurvedic herb, and is another beneficial ingredient for nursing mothers. It aids in the production of two hormones, corticoids and prolactin, which are crucial for enhancing the quality and quantity of breast milk.
Gondh: This ingredient contains phytoestrogens that mimic estrogen's effects on the body. Estrogen plays a vital role in lactation by promoting the development of mammary glands and stimulating milk production.
Ajwain: It possesses galactagogue compounds that can stimulate milk production. These substances are known to increase milk supply, making ajwain a valuable addition to a nursing mother's diet.
Raw nuts: Cashews, walnuts, and macadamia nuts, are also believed to support milk production.
At the end of her caption, Lovneet Batra suggested, "Before adding specific galactagogues to your diet, be sure to discuss them with your doctor."
Take a look at her reel below:
View this post on Instagram
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the author's own. Readers are adviced to consult a doctor before trying any recommended remedies
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information