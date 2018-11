Your work and personal life can take a toll on your well-being. It may become difficult for you to strike balance between the two. Similarly, deadlines at work can give you a tough time. It can snatch away your peace. So, when your life gets stressful, you will need some relaxation. You may go for a vacation which may help you to get back on track and feel good. You can also eat certain foods which can make you happy. We are not kidding here! Yes, there are certain foods which can boost your mood and help you to destroy your stress. Eat these foods today and you are sorted! So, here we tell you what you should eat to calm yourself down.

You can eat celery

It is an amazing veggie which will help you to bring your numbers down. According to studies, it is an antidote for stress. Moreover, if you are suffering from nervous tension, then you should not wait anymore and eat it now! Hence, the mighty celery can help you to relax as it can manage your blood pressure. You can include it in your salads and soaps and enjoy it.

You can have vegetable soup

If you wish to relax your nerves then nothing better than that super soup Drinking soup can help you to get rid of infections and foreign bodies. Hence, it can help your body to relax. This will also not make you feel uneasy. You should add those fantastic veggies in your soup like tomatoes, green peppers and so on. Also, incorporate garlic, spinach, thyme and many other veggies, which can help you to stay in top shape.

You can bananas

This fantastic banana is jam-packed with potassium and magnesium and is also known as a natural muscle relaxant. Since your relaxed muscles will help your body to calm down and de-stress you. Bananas also carry tryptophan, which promotes serotonin release in the brain and you may end up feeling better. You should eat it on a regular basis.

You can eat eggs

Eggs can be a good option to help you relax! It can kick-away all your worries and stress. They are a source of amino acids loaded with tryptophan which is known as a relaxing brain chemical. You can eat eggs in boiled for, include them in your sandwiches or curry.

You can eat nuts and seeds

Nuts are abundant in magnesium, selenium, zinc and vitamin E, and can help you to calm down by relaxing your brain. Furthermore, peanuts and Pumpkin seeds are loaded with magnesium and can help you to stay fit and fine. But, you should avoid overindulgence.