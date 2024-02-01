These 6 Foods Support The Nervous System; Check It Out

How can you keep your nervous system healthy? (Photo: Freepik)

The vagus nerve is the main nerve of the 'parasympathetic' nervous system, which controls digestion, heart rate and immune system.

What you eat ultimately affects the entire body, including the vagus nerve and the entire nervous system -- crucial for the overall functioning of the body. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the vagus nerve -- also known as the vagal nerves -- is the main nerve of the 'parasympathetic' nervous system, which controls specific body functions like digestion, heart rate and immune system. All of them are involuntary, meaning you do not consciously control them.

Explaining further, nutritionist Marina Wright wrote on Instagram that a person's "resilience to stress" is largely dependent on the "flexibility of [their] nervous system and the tone of [their] vagus nerve". "The vagus nerve," she said, is a "is a crucial component of our autonomic nervous system". It takes care of the following functions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Wright (@marinawrightwellness)

"Activates the parasympathetic nervous system, fostering a state of relaxation and healing. "Serves as a communication highway between the gut and the brain. Neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine produced in the gut travel along the vagus nerve to the brain, influencing aspects such as appetite control, pain sensations, mood, and memory. "Regulates digestion and senses inflammation in the body, playing a role in reducing overall inflammation. "Governs internal organ functions, including heart rate, respiration, digestion, and blood pressure.

Given that it performs many crucial functions, how can the vagus nerve be supported? "This can be achieved through specific activities and nutrients, fostering optimal brain-body communication and promoting enhanced physical and mental health," Wright said.

TRENDING NOW

According to her, one must include the following foods in their diet:

Choline-rich foods: Eggs, fish, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms.

Eggs, fish, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms. B12-rich foods: Shellfish, fish, eggs, dairy products.

Shellfish, fish, eggs, dairy products. Magnesium-rich foods: Leafy greens, nuts, seeds, cacao, legumes.

Leafy greens, nuts, seeds, cacao, legumes. Omega-3-rich foods: Fatty fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts.

Fatty fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts. Probiotic foods: Yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, tempeh.

Yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, tempeh. Polyphenol-rich foods: Dark chocolate, berries, apples, green tea.

Do you have these foods in your diet?