These 6 Foods Support The Nervous System; Check It Out

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
What you eat ultimately affects the entire body, including the vagus nerve and the entire nervous system -- crucial for the overall functioning of the body. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the vagus nerve -- also known as the vagal nerves -- is the main nerve of the 'parasympathetic' nervous system, which controls specific body functions like digestion, heart rate and immune system. All of them are involuntary, meaning you do not consciously control them.
Explaining further, nutritionist Marina Wright wrote on Instagram that a person's "resilience to stress" is largely dependent on the "flexibility of [their] nervous system and the tone of [their] vagus nerve". "The vagus nerve," she said, is a "is a crucial component of our autonomic nervous system". It takes care of the following functions:
View this post on Instagram
Given that it performs many crucial functions, how can the vagus nerve be supported? "This can be achieved through specific activities and nutrients, fostering optimal brain-body communication and promoting enhanced physical and mental health," Wright said.
According to her, one must include the following foods in their diet:
Do you have these foods in your diet?
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information