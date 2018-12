If you have not incorporated hazelnuts in your diet then do it today, as, the amazing hazelnuts are loaded with vitamin E, healthful fat, protein and dietary fibre and may help you to regulate your bowel movements. That fantastic nuts bind with the stools, loosen them and can help you to keep constipation at bay Here, we tell you why you should eat them on regular basis.

1: They can be good for your joints and bones

Magnesium and calcium are necessary for the health of your bones and joints. The extra magnesium which is being stored by your bones comes to rescue when there is a deficiency of it. Furthermore, hazelnuts contain manganese, which is ideal for bone growth and strength. Hence, it makes a good snacking option for menopausal and postmenopausal women to protect themselves from osteoporosis. So, what are you waiting for? Eat them today and enhance your bone health.

2: They are good for building muscles

Magnesium plays a key role in keeping calcium level moving to from body cells in a healthy way. It helps in muscle contraction and preventing overstress on your muscles. Thus, you will be able to ease your muscular tension and prevent muscle fatigue, cramps, and soreness. According to studies, magnesium can help in building strong muscles.

3: They are good for your ticker

These superb hazelnuts are a potent source of unsaturated fats and lack cholesterol. Unsaturated fats have the potential to curb the levels of LDL and promote HDL. Magnesium plays a pivotal role in regulating the level of calcium in your body. Magnesium can help you to protect your heart by creating space for its rest and prevent overstraining.

4: They can help you to keep cancer away

Hazelnuts are loaded with alpha-tocopherol, a Vitamin E which has the power to curb the risk linked with the onset of bladder cancer. These powerful nuts are jam-packed with manganese, which is known to be an ingredient of an anti-oxidative enzyme in mitochondria and plays a major role in keeping cancer at bay.

5: They can enhance your immunity

Hazelnuts are high in calcium, potassium, manganese, and magnesium and can help you to regulate your blood circulation. You will be able to strengthen your immunity due to that proper blood flow in your body. This, in turn, may help you to keep life-threatening health conditions at bay. So, don’t wait anymore, just eat them now and stay healthy and hearty!