These 3 Superfoods Will Turn Out To Be Game-Changers For Your Diet In 2024

Photo: Freepik

"Superfoods, when incorporated correctly with a balanced diet as recommended by a qualified dietician, may do wonders to improve health," says a nutrition therapist.

Having a clean diet is important for health. What you put in your mouth is what ultimately goes in your gut and boosts your overall immunity. Maitry Gala, a senior nutrition therapist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund says there are many superfoods that are commonly used in Indian cuisine but have gone unidentified, as their additional nutritional benefits were unknown. According to her, since there is no scientific or theoretical definition for 'superfood', there is no specific criteria for selecting anything as an 'ideal superfood'. "It is all based on their added nutritional benefit for specific situations or conditions, and impact."

The expert says there are three superfoods to adopt in 2024 if you are not consuming them already; read on.

Chia Seeds

"They are overloaded with nutrients. A natural coolant, they are used to make a detox drink when added with mint or lemon. The fibre content in them may help in the maintenance of healthy weight and also aid in the control or regulation of blood sugar levels," says Gala.

She adds that they also help boost immunity and are rich in antioxidants, which have positive effects on the heart, liver, and in controlling blood pressure. They possess anti-inflammatory properties, too. "The antioxidant properties prevent healthy fats in the seeds from turning rancid. Healthy fat like ALA (alpha linoleic acid) helps reduce the risk of heart disease. 1-2 tbsp of chia seeds can be consumed daily in various forms like with buttermilk, chia seed water, smoothies, chia seed pudding, topping in breakfast cereals, etc."

Fenugreek Seeds

Commonly known as methi seeds, they have a wide spectrum of benefits. "High fibre content in them helps to regulate blood sugar levels; it helps with weight loss and with reduction of cholesterol levels. It also aids digestion and relieves constipation, and acts as a prebiotic. Regular consumption helps to improve sexual functions. It is advised for lactating mothers as a 'galactagogue' to increase breast milk production. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help with joint pains, eczema, acne, etc. 1-2 tsp of methi seeds can be consumed daily. It can be soaked and consumed in water, used in tadkas or tempering of various preparations; it can also be used in sprouted forms, or as methi laddoos," says the expert.

Cinnamon

Traditionally used as a spice in India, it has many benefits. "It is a versatile spice with a distinct taste and smell. The compound responsible for its major benefits is cinnamaldehyde. It helps to improve sensitivity of the insulin hormone. It is also known for its antioxidant, anti-fungal, antibacterial properties. When brewed like tea and consumed in the morning, it helps in increasing basal metabolic rate, which may aid in reducing belly fat and reduction in weight. Research also shows its benefits for neuro-degenerative diseases. It can be consumed up to -1 tsp daily," the expert suggests.

"Superfoods, when incorporated correctly with a balanced diet as recommended by a qualified dietician, may do wonders to improve health. The properties in them may aid in weight management, prevent risk of heart ailments, and regulate blood sugars. Some antioxidants may also prevent cancer, skin ailments, etc.," she concludes.