There are many fad diets out there and one of them is the Warrior Diet. Here, you have extended periods of little food intake with short windows of overeating. Advocates say that this diet can help you lose weight. It can also apparently improve energy levels, stimulate cellular repair and boost mental clarity. But critics say that this is an extreme diet that may adversely affect health. It was created in 2001 by Ori Hofmekler, a former member of the Israeli Special Forces. It is a type of intermittent fasting. Hofmekler designed this diet on the eating patterns of ancient warriors, who ate little during the day and gorged at night.

About the diet

You have to fast for 20 hours per day if you go on this diet. But in the other 4 hours you can eat whatever you want and as much as you feel like. But it is best to avoid junk food and go for unprocessed, healthy and organic food. Even during the fasting period, you can still eat little amounts of dairy products, hard-boiled eggs and raw fruits and vegetables. You can drink as much water as you like when on this diet.

Benefits of the Warrior Diet

Just like intermittent fasting, this diet too aids weight loss. It benefits the regulation of inflammatory pathways that affect brain function. Some studies also say the it can offer protection from Alzheimer’s disease and is beneficial for heart health. It can also bring down your risk of diabetes and certain cancers.

Things to keep in mind

The Warrior Diet is extreme and some people may find it difficult to stick to it. This diet is not for children and pregnant and nursing women and nor is it meant for people with type 1 diabetes, heart failure or certain cancers. People with a history off eating disorders must avoid this diet. Some women may experience insomnia, anxiety, fatigue, low energy, missed periods and reproductive health disturbances. You may also suffer from extreme hunger, hormonal imbalance and also weight gain. Nutritional deficiency is also a real danger of this diet.