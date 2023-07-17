The Truth About Fad Diets: Separating Fact from Fiction

Diets that focus on whole foods, plant-based options, or the Mediterranean diet have been proven to reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

In the world of weight loss, it's essential to separate fact from fiction when it comes to fad diets. Read on to know more.

Are you tempted by the promise of losing 3 kgs in 5 days or fitting into your old jeans by simply adding a single ingredient to your diet? Have you come across claims that certain foods cause severe weight gain? Are you enticed by the promises of quick weight loss and trendy diets flooding your social media feeds?

If you've fallen into the trap of fad diets on social media, you're not alone. The allure of shedding pounds in record time can be tempting, but it's crucial to separate fact from fiction when it comes to fad diets. In recent years, the number of people seeking quick and easy weight loss solutions through fad diets has grown significantly. Unfortunately, many of these diets make bold claims without proper verification, and they can harm your health if not followed correctly.

Understanding fad diets

When it comes to losing weight, fad diets may seem like a tempting solution. However, it's essential to recognise that these diets often involve strict eating plans that can have adverse effects if not adequately monitored. They are usually not sustainable in the long term and may even lead to weight gain and other health complications. Instead of resorting to extreme measures, a better approach is to find the right balance of calories, fats, proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals for your body type. Consulting a nutritionist can help you achieve this balance and incorporate exercise into your daily routine, leading to sustainable weight loss.

Some common 'fad diets' that are doing the rounds

Let's take a closer look at some of the popular fad diets, their potential benefits, and drawbacks:

The Paleo Diet: The paleo diet attempts to mimic pre-agricultural human dietary patterns. It encourages the consumption of lean meats, fruits, and vegetables while avoiding dairy, legumes, grains, and processed foods. While this diet may promote weight loss and benefit cholesterol and triglyceride levels, it can also lead to nutrient deficiencies, inadequate fibre intake, and an increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease. It's crucial to consider these potential risks before adopting the paleo diet.

The Keto Diet: The keto diet is a very low-carbohydrate diet that promotes ketosis. It restricts carbohydrates while increasing fat intake. This diet may promote weight loss and improve blood glucose control. However, it can cause short-term and long term side effects and increase the risk of certain health issues, such as high ldl cholesterol levels and the inadequate fibre consumption leading to GUT health issues. It's essential to weigh the potential benefits against these risks and consult professionals before attempting the keto diet.

Intermittent Fasting: Intermittent fasting sets guidelines for when to eat rather than what or how much to eat. It may improve insulin resistance and promote weight loss. However, it can also cause fluctuations in free fatty acids and difficulties in adherence. Like other fad diets, intermittent fasting has limitations and potential risks. It's essential to consider individual needs, consult professionals, and prioritise long-term sustainable dietary approaches.

Recognising red flags

To protect yourself from falling into the fad diet trap, be aware of some of these red flags:

Rigid lists of good and bad foods: Be cautious if someone presents you with a rigid list of good and bad foods. A healthy diet should be flexible and include a variety of foods in moderation. Avoid restrictive diets that label certain foods "off-limits" without adequate scientific evidence.

Be cautious if someone presents you with a rigid list of good and bad foods. A healthy diet should be flexible and include a variety of foods in moderation. Avoid restrictive diets that label certain foods "off-limits" without adequate scientific evidence. Unverified study claims: Be sceptical of far-reaching claims based on unverified studies. Scientific research should undergo rigorous peer review and validation. Look for reputable sources and evidence-based studies before accepting any diet-related claims.

Be sceptical of far-reaching claims based on unverified studies. Scientific research should undergo rigorous peer review and validation. Look for reputable sources and evidence-based studies before accepting any diet-related claims. Recommendations centred around promoting a product: Beware of diet plans or recommendations that seem to be primarily focused on promoting a specific product or brand. Genuine health advice should prioritise your well-being over sales incentives.

The most effective diet for long-term weight loss is one that can be sustained. Diets that focus on whole foods, plant-based options, or the Mediterranean diet have been proven to enhance longevity and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. However, making significant dietary changes should always be done under the guidance of a registered dietitian or doctor. Consulting professionals will ensure your diet is tailored to your needs and goals.

In the world of weight loss, it's essential to separate fact from fiction when it comes to fad diets. While they may promise quick results, fad diets often come with potential risks and limitations. Sustainable changes to eating habits, incorporating regular physical activity, and seeking guidance from professionals are crucial to achieving lasting weight loss success. Avoid falling into the trap of fad Instagram diets and prioritise your long-term health and well-being. Remember, there is no one-size-fits-all solution; consulting a registered dietitian or doctor is always recommended before making significant dietary changes.

(This article is authored by Chandni Haldurai, Head Of Nutrition, Cultfit)

