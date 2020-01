You are assured of quick weight loss if you follow this diet plan strictly. The best thing abpout this diet is that you lose weight without loss of muscle mass. @Shutterstock

This is a weight loss diet that advocates strict restriction of calorie intake. It is based around polyphenols, the natural substances found in plant foods. These polyphenols offer protection to cells from inflammation or and damage from free radicals. Health consultants Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten devised the Sirtfood Diet. They say that polyphenols mimic the effects of fasting and exercise. They do so by activating the body’s sirtuin genes. Only problem with this diet is that it may not be sustainable in the long run. Also it is not for pregnant or lactating women.

The Sirtfood Diet plan

If you follow the Sirtfood diet, know that this diet has two phases. The first phase is for a week, when you have to restrict your calorie intake to 1000 calories per meal. You must also drink 3 green juices every day for one week. This is for the first 3 days of the diet. After this, you drink two green juices and two sirtfood meals per day for the rest o the week. In the second phase, you are allowed to have three sirtfood meals and one green juice every day. This phase is for 2 weeks.

For continued benefits, you must keep including sirtfoods in your meals after the end of the diet.

Benefits of the Sirtfood Diet

You are assured of quick weight loss if you follow this diet plan strictly. The best thing abpout this diet is that you lose weight without loss of muscle mass. This diet also comes with anti-ageing effects. Besides, it improves cognition, controls your blood sugar levels and brings down your risk of many chronic diseases.

Foods that you can have

Kale, turmeric, onions, parsley, garlic, walnuts and strawberries are the superfoods of this diet plan. You can also have dark chocolate, red wine and cocoa powder. Buckwheat and matcha green tea also fall in the category of foods that are allowed here. All these foods are rich in polyphenols and come with sup health benefits. They are also low in calories and will induce quick weight loss.

Foods that you can’t have

There is no food restriction in the Sirtfood Diet. Rather there is strict calorie restriction. You can have anything that you want to have. But be sure to keep your calorie count within 1000 calories per meal. Also add a lot of polyphenol-rich foods to your diet.