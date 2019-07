In India, we celebrate The Protein Week from July 24 to 30. First observed in 2017, this The Protein Week is dedicated to educating consumers about the importance of protein, a nutrient which is integral to our general health and well-being. It seeks to highlight the importance of protein and its impact on our daily lives. This year also the highlight is to create awareness about protein-based nutrition. It will underscore the importance of protein in our daily diets. This is a social initiative by the Indian Dietetics Association (Delhi) & the PFNDAI that aims to make the diets of a million plus families in India protein sufficient.

Protein is the most essential and often overlooked nutrient. Experts across the world agree that after water, protein is the most essential nutrient that your body needs. This is not surprising considering the fact that protein makes up 1/5th of your total body weight.

In 2017, a study conducted by IMRB, a premier market research agency, said that 93 per cent of Indians are unaware of their ideal protein requirement. It also said that Indian vegetarian diets are the worst affected with 84 per cent being deficient in protein. Ironically, 65 per cent of Indian non-vegetarian diets are also deficient in protein.

Despite the best efforts of the government, nutritionists and healthcare professionals, the number of protein deficient people in India is alarming. And, most of them are not aware that they are protein deficient. Most Indians also have no proper knowledge about protein nutrition.

Protein deficiency in India alarming: Experts

According to a study, 71 per cent Indians across eight cities have poor muscle health. And 68 per cent have lower body protein content than the required levels. This is the leading cause of poor muscle health, which can cause impaired muscle function, fatigue and poor metabolic health. This study was conducted in 2018 by InBody, a global leader in body composition analysis, in association with IPSOS, a leading global market and opinion research firm.

The study covered Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna and Hyderabad. It looked at a total of 1,243 people, both working and non-working individuals, between the ages of 30-55 years. Lucknow had the highest percentage of males (82 per cent) and females (80 per cent) with poor muscle mass. On the other hand, in Delhi-NCR, the percentage of people with poor muscle mass was much lower (64 per cent of both males and females).

Another study published in Nature Scientific Reports found that lean protein mass was putting south Asians at a higher risk of diabetes than people of most other ethnicities.

Foods that promote healthy muscle mass

Nutrition and exercise improve muscle health. And protein is essential for healthy muscle mass. Therefore, you must include it in your daily diet to maintain good muscle health. Along with adequate protein intake, exercise is also very important in stimulating muscle protein synthesis and good muscle health.

Protein rich foods can be labelled as complete or incomplete protein foods. Chicken, eggs, milk and seafood are complete proteins and contain all the essential amino acids. On the other hand, cereals, lentils and nuts have incomplete proteins. This sis because some of the amino acids are missing in them. On the occasion of The Protein Week this year, you must take a pledge to try and include both these group of foods in your diet. But if, due to time constraint you are unable to, you can include protein supplements to your diet. These are easily available as biscuits and powders in the market today.

Non-vegetarian sources of protein rich foods

Chicken is a great source of protein and tasty too. But be sure to remove the skin before cooking. The skin contains saturated fat that can be harmful if eaten frequently. If you like seafood, be sure to include fish and seafood. You will also benefit from healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Other sources of protein are eggs,

Vegetarian sources of protein rich foods

It is a myth that vegetarian food does not contain any protein. Whole grains contain essential nutrients, including protein, fibre, iron and phytochemicals. In fact, just a slice of whole wheat bread contain 3 grams of protein. Other sources of protein are all kinds of nuts and seeds. Vegetables like beans contain protein and also fibre that helps you feel full and satiated for longer hours.

Indian diets must include protein to build muscle mass

Indians are not eating the right amount of protein. On top of this, the consumed protein is not getting absorbed in the body. It could be the result of an erratic eating schedule, quality of protein consumed or even how it is prepared. This is alarming news indeed. According to Danone India’s Free Muscle Assessment Initiative, 6 out of 10 working professionals in India are likely to likely to suffer from poor muscle health and low protein scores. This initiative covers almost one lakh professionals in the country

On the occasion of this year’s The Protein Week, celebrated annually from July 24th to 30, Danone and its partners will aim to raise awareness around muscle health by positively changing attitudes and practices around consumption of protein rich diets and an active lifestyle.

New international guidelines for athletes’ protein intake

A recent review led by a sports scientist at the University of Stirling has set out new international guidelines for protein intake in track and field athletes. The findings of the paper now form part of the updated International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) consensus statement on Sports Nutrition for Track and Field Athletes.

According to Dr Witard, from the Physiology, Exercise and Nutrition Research Group at Stirling, track and field athletes engage in vigorous training that place stress on physiological systems. This requires nutritional support for optimal recovery. In the review paper, he highlights the benefits of dietary protein intake for training adaptation, manipulating body composition and optimising performance in track and field athletes. He also says that track and field athletes should aim for protein intakes of around 1.6 grams per kilogram of body mass each day if their goal is to increase muscle mass.